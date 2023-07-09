Lincoln Red Imps vs Qarabag Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2023

Lincoln Red Imps will welcome Qarabag to the Victoria Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts booked their spot in the first round of the qualifiers as Gibraltar champions, while Qarabag finished top of the Azerbaijani league.

Red Imps have not been in action since falling to a 4-2 defeat on penalties against Magpies in the final of the Gibraltan Cup in April.

Qarabag, meanwhile, ended their league campaign last term with a 3-1 home win over Turan in May. They have played a series of pre-season friendlies and claimed a 1-0 win over CSKA Sofia last week. Redone Xhixha scored the match-winner in the 43rd minute.

The winner of the tie will face either Rakow or Flora in the second round of the qualifiers.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Qarabag Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Qarabag are seeking to participate in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the second time in their history.

Lincoln Red Imps have never qualified for the UEFA Champions League. But became the first club from Gibraltar to participate in the group stage of a European competition when they qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2021.

Qarabag's last eight competitive games have produced three goals or more.

Lincoln Red Imps' last eight games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Qarabag have won five of their last six away games in all competitions.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Qarabag

Neither Qarabag nor Lincoln Red Imps are established sides on the continent. However, Qarabag are significantly superior to their hosts and enter the game as strong favorites.

Red Imps made history by qualifying for the Conference League two years ago but progressing to the Champions League group stage is a significantly taller order. The hosts will likely defend deeply to try and minimize the space afforded their opponents.

Qarabag, for their part, will attempt to stamp their authority from the get-go to gain an early advantage. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 Qarabag

Lincoln Red Imps vs Qarabag Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Qarabag to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Qarabag to score over 1.5 goals

