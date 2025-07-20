Lincoln Red Imps vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Lincoln Red Imps will face Red Star Belgrade at the Europa Sports Park on Tuesday in the first leg of their 2025-26 second-round UEFA Champions League qualifying clash. The home side narrowly won the Gibraltar Football League last season, lifting the league title for a fifth consecutive and overall 29th time as they edged St. Joseph's to glory.

They were drawn against the Faroe Islands side Vikingur in the first round of the qualifiers, winning the first leg 3-2 via first-half strikes from Bernado Lopes and Tjay De Barr. They then finished the job on home turf a week later in a 1-0 victory, with De Barr once again netting.

Red Star Belgrade also enjoyed a successful domestic campaign last season, picking up an outstanding 100 points to clinch a seventh consecutive Serbian SuperLiga title. They will return to the Champions League qualifiers and will be looking to secure a third consecutive appearance in the league phase of the continental showpiece.

The visitors returned to competitive action on Saturday, beating newly-promoted Javor 4-0 in their SuperLiga opener and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Red Star Belgrade Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tuesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

The visitors' only previous encounter with Gibraltarian opposition came back in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League qualifiers when they faced Europa, whom they thrashed 5-0.

The Red Imps have kept clean sheets in all but one of their last six games across all competitions.

Crvena zvezda (50th) are the highest-ranked Serbian club in the latest UEFA Rankings by club coefficients.

Lincoln RI had the best offensive and defensive records in the Gibraltar Football League last season, with 68 goals scored and just seven conceded.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Red Star Belgrade Prediction

Lincoln are in brilliant form at the moment, winning their last nine games on the bounce. They are massive underdogs heading into the midweek clash, but will hope to maximize their home advantage.

The Star are undefeated in their last eight games in competitive action. They are by far the stronger side ahead of Tuesday's game and should secure a first-leg advantage.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 0-3 Red Star Belgrade

Lincoln Red Imps vs Red Star Belgrade Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Red Star Belgrade to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last seven matches)

