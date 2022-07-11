Lincoln Red Imps vs Shkupi prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Lincoln Red Imps welcome Shkupi to Victoria Stadium in Gibraltar for the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday.

Lincoln Red Imps, winners of the Gibraltar National League 2021-22 season, entered the qualifiers as one of the seeded teams in group 3. They are no novices to UEFA competitions. They have played 12 games in the Champions League qualifying round and 10 in the Europa League since 2014-15.

After conceding three unanswered goals in the first leg against Shkupi, the return fixture seems like a tough grind for Lincoln. But they have to show they deserve to be in Europe.

Shkupi have put one foot in the Champions League second qualifying round after defeating Lincoln Red Imps 3-0 in the first leg. The Macedonian First Football League's current champions were knocked out in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round last season.

They are participating in the UEFA Champions League for the first time and appear to be on track thus far. Armed with a huge advantage, Pellumbat are eyeing a manageable encounter in Gibraltar.

Shkupi will hope to avoid any surprises that could cause a reversal in fortune.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Shkupi Head-to-Head

Their only meeting so far was the first leg that was played in Skopje, ending 3-0 in favor of Shkupi.

Lincoln Red Imps form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Shkupi form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Lincoln Red Imps vs Shkupi Team News

Lincoln Red Imps

Defender Scott Wiseman may lose his place, not necessarily because of the own goal he conceded but for a generally below-par performance. Jack Sergeant could step in following his excellent showing in recent matches.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shkupi

Centre-back Gagi Margvelashvili will not play a part due to suspension following a red card from the previous game.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Gagi Margvelashvili

Unavailable: None.

Lincoln Red Imps vs Shkupi Team News Predicted Xls

Lincoln Red Imps (4-3-3): Dayle Coleing (GK), Julian Britto, Bernardo Lopes, Roy Chipolina, Jack Sergeant, Mustapha Yahaya, Juampe, Marco Rosa, Nona, Liam Walker, Juanfri

Shkupi (4-3-3): Kristijan Naumovski (GK), Blerton Sheji, Xhelil Abdulla, Faustin Senghor, Vladica Brdarovski, Freddy Álvarez, Queven, Walid Hamidi, Mamadou Danfa, Renaldo Cephas, Sunday Adetunji

Lincoln Red Imps vs Shkupi Team Prediction

Shkupi were able to achieve that success in the first leg despite playing with 10 men during much of the second stanza. Gagi Margvelashvili was sent off in the 54th minute following a second yellow card. The hosts were already up by two goals but were still in the ascendancy which culminated in an own goal from the visitors.

Shkupi may not be able to reproduce that masterstroke but appear to possess the stamina needed to safeguard their substantial lead. Lincoln’s bid to overturn the deficit could expose them to more goals.

Lincoln Red Imps will likely score but may not be able to erase Shkupi’s lead to sail through.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 1-0 Shkupi

