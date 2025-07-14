Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15th 2025

Lincoln Red Imps will welcome Vikingur to Europa Sports Complex in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday. They met in the first leg last week, and the Red Imps registered a 3-2 away win. Notably, all five goals in that match were scored in the first half.

Ad

The Red Imps played their first competitive match of the season and extended their winning streak in all competitions to eight games. It was their first win in away games in European qualifiers after three consecutive losses.

The visitors suffered their second consecutive loss of the month in the first leg. Midfielder Olaf Bárðarson was sent off in the 85th minute in that match, just 10 minutes after coming off the bench, and will serve a suspension here.

Ad

Trending

Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week. The Red Imps recorded an away win, and the Vikings will look to return the favor here.

The hosts registered their first win against a Faroese team in the first leg. The Vikings, on the other hand, suffered their first loss against a team from Gibraltar last week.

The visitors have won just one of their last four games in all competitions, with that triumph registered at home last month.

The Red Imps have seen conclusive results in their last 10 home games in all competitions, recording nine wins.

The Vikings have conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four games in all competitions.

Just one of the visitors' four defeats in the Champions League qualifiers has been registered on their travels.

Ad

Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur Prediction

The Red Imps are currently on an eight-game winning streak in competitive games, keeping six clean sheets. They have won their last two home games in European qualifiers, scoring two goals apiece in both.

The Vikings have lost their two games this month, conceding four goals, and will look to bounce back here. Notably, they have scored at least one goal in their last seven away games.

Ad

The Red Imps have a good recent home record in European qualifiers and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 2-1 Vikingur

Lincoln Red Imps vs Vikingur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lincoln Red Imps to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More