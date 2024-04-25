Lincoln vs Portsmouth Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27th 2024

Lincoln and Portsmouth will trade tackles in the final matchday of the 2023-24 League One season on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback away win over Cheltenham. They went behind to Liam Sercombe's 15th-minute strike but Joe Taylor drew the game level in the 40th minute. Freddie Draper scored the match-winner five minutes after the break.

Portsmouth, meanwhile, suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Wigan Athletic. Luke Chambers and Josh Magennis scored in the 22nd and 83rd minutes to give the Latics a two-goal lead. Kusini Yengi halved the deficit two minutes later but the comeback could not be completed.

Despite the loss, Pompey remained at the summit of the standings, having garnered 94 points from 45 games. Lincoln are sixth with 74 points to their name.

Lincoln vs Portsmouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 27th meeting between the two sides. Portsmouth were victorious on 14 occasions, and seven games ended in a draw while Lincoln were victorious six times.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Portsmouth claimed a 2-1 comeback home win.

Portsmouth's last six league games have witnessed goals at both ends, with five games in this run producing over 2.5 goals.

Lincoln have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games.

Five of Portsmouth's last six away games have produced less than three goals.

Portsmouth's loss to Wigan ended their 17-game unbeaten run in the league (12 wins).

Lincoln vs Portsmouth Prediction

There is an intense battle for the last two playoff spots in League One, with just two points separating fifth-placed Barnsley from eighth-placed Blackpool. Lincoln themselves are sixth only by virtue of goal difference and ostensibly need a victory here to guarantee their participation in the playoffs.

Portsmouth, on the other hand, have nothing left to play for, having already guaranteed their status as League One winners. John Mourinho's side will be playing Championship football next season but will be seeking to end the campaign on a high to rebound from last week's loss.

Lincoln are in more desperate need of the points and we are backing the Imps to claim maximum points with a narrow win.

Prediction: Lincoln 2-1 Portsmouth

Lincoln vs Portsmouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lincoln to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals