Linfield FC vs Shelbourne Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Linfield FC play host to Shelbourne at Windsor Park in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Wednesday. David Healy’s men suffered a narrow first-leg defeat in Dublin last Tuesday and will aim to turn the tie on its head in front of their home supporters.

Linfield’s hopes of securing Champions League football suffered an early blow as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Shelbourne in the first leg of their first qualifying round clash.

With that result, Healy’s side have lost each of their last four competitive matches, including a penalty-shootout defeat against Dungannon Swift in the Northern Ireland Charity Cup on July 4.

However, Linfield will be backing themselves to overturn the first-leg deficit as they return home, where they have won 10 of their 12 competitive matches since the turn of the year.

Following last week’s first-leg result at Tolka Park, Shelbourne have picked up consecutive victories for the first time since winning four straight matches back in February.

Joseph O'Brien’s men are unbeaten in five of their last five games across all competitions (3W, 2D), having managed just one win from the five matches preceding this run.

This upturn in form has seen Shelbourne surge into fifth place in the Irish Premier League table and they will look to keep their Champions League dreams alive by reaching the second qualifying round on Wednesday.

Linfield FC vs Shelbourne Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the previous four meetings between the sides, Linfield hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Shelbourne have picked up one win in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Linfield have won all but one of their last five competitive home games, with the penalty-shootout loss against Dungannon Swift in the cup final on July 4 being the exception.

Shelbourne have won just one of their most recent nine away matches while losing twice and claiming six draws since the start of April.

Linfield FC vs Shelbourne Prediction

Off the back of a vital first-leg victory, Shelbourne journey to Windsor Park in the driver's seat in this tie and will look to get the job done once again.

Home advantage gives Linfield a slight edge, but we predict O'Brien’s men will hold out for a share of the spoils to reach the second round on aggregate.

Prediction: Linfield FC 1-1 Shelbourne

Linfield FC vs Shelbourne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Shelbourne’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the visitors’ last six outings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More