Linfield vs The New Saints prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022

The qualifiers for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign continue this week and will see Linfield host The New Saints at Windsor Park in the second leg of their first-round clash.

Linfield were beaten 1-0 in the first leg in a fairly lackluster performance and now need to turn the tie around on home turf.

The Blues are quite clearly the powerhouse in Northern Ireland football, having won over 200 trophies in their 136 years of existence. However, they have struggled to deliver on the continental stage as they have been knocked out at this stage of the qualifiers in the last three seasons, losing to Rosenborg in 2019-20, Legia Warsaw in 2020-21 and Zalgiris last season.

The New Saints secured the advantage ahead of the return leg this week with former Middlesbrough man Ryan Brobbell scoring with a brilliant finish just before the hour mark.

The visitors have also enjoyed much success on the domestic stage, having won a record 14 Cymru Premier titles. They have never made it to the group stages of a European tournament and will be desperate to end that streak this season.

Linfield vs The New Saints Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark just the second-ever meeting between the two sides. While the Northern Ireland side need to grind out a comeback win, their opponents only need to hold on to their lead to advance.

Linfield Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-L-D-W

The New Saints Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Linfield vs The New Saints Team News

Linfield

Ross Larkin and St. Johnstone loanee Eetu Vertainen have both been out of action for months due to injuries and could also miss out on the midweek clash as a result.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Eetu Vertainen, Ross Larkin

Suspended: None

The New Saints

Manager Anthony Limbrick has no injury or suspension concerns and should stick with the same starting XI who secured the win in the first leg.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Linfield vs The New Saints Predicted XI

Linfield Predicted XI (4-3-3): Chris Johns; Daniel Finlayson, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Matthew Clarke; Chris Shields, Jamie Mulgrew, Stephen Fallon; Joel Cooper, Robbie McDaid, Kirk Millar

The New Saints Predicted XI (4-5-1): Connor Roberts; Daniel Davies, Ryan Astles, Keston Davies, Chris Marriott; Leo Smith, Jon Routledge, Daniel Redmond, Ryan Brobbel; Declan McManus, Jordan Williams

Linfield vs The New Saints Prediction

Linfield enjoyed a brilliant finish to their league campaign last season, going unbeaten in their final 11 games in the competition. They have, however, struggled in the off-season, winning just one of their four games so far.

The New Saints have won all but one of their last 11 games across all competitions and are in strong form ahead of the upcoming campaign. Their first leg result should see them through on Wednesday.

Prediction: Linfield 1-1 The New Saints

