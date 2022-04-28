×
Lion City Sailors vs Daegu prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Daegu ran out 4-0 winners over Shandong Taishan in the penultimate round.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
Modified Apr 28, 2022 01:02 PM IST
Lion City Sailors will take on Daegu in the final of the AFC Champions League group stages on Saturday.

Daegu will come into this game on the back of a convincing 4-0 win over Chinese outfit Shangdong Taishan. The win has put them on the top of Group F and even a draw in their final game will be sufficient to see them through.

Their rivals, on the other hand, were at the receiving end of a 6-0 mauling at the hands of Urawa Red Diamonds on Wednesday. The defeat has now seriously jeopardized their own prospects of progression.

Lion City Sailors vs Daegu Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other just once, which happened to be in the early rounds of this season's group stages.

Lion City registered a resounding 3-0 win in that fixture.

Nonetheless, both teams have picked up the same number of points at this point of time.

Lion City Sailors form guide (in AFC Champions League): W-D-W-L

Daegu form guide (in AFC Champions League): D-W-L-W

Lion City Sailors vs Daegu Team News

Lion City Sailors

Saifullah Akbar and Shin-wook Kim are unavailable due to fitness concerns.

Suspension: None

Daegu

Cesinha and Jae-hyun Go were not part of Deagu's AFC Champions League squad. Apart from that, they have no other injury concerns or suspensions.

Suspension: None

Lion City Sailors vs Daegu Predicted XI

Lion City Sailors Predicted XI (5-4-1): Hassan Sunny (GK); Iqram Rifqi, Pedro Henrique, Hariss Harun, Amirul Azmi, Tajeli Salamat; Maxime Lestienne, Lopes Diego, Shahdan bin Sulaiman, Faris Ramli; Ui-young Song

Daegu Predicted XI (3-4-3): Seung-Hoon Oh (GK); Jin-Hyeok Kim, Tae-Wook Jeong, Jin-Woo Jo; Keita Suzuki, Bruno Lamas, Jin-Yong Lee, Jae-Won Hwang; Yong-Woo Ahn, Zeca, Chi-In Jong

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Lion City Sailors vs Daegu Prediction

The hosts will be under severe pressure going into this fixture and only a hefty win can help them make it to the next round. Their defense was mercilessly exposed by AFC Champions League veterans Urawa and now they will only have three days to put that behind them.

Their rivals sit pretty at the top of the table and will be fully aware of the fact that a draw will be sufficient to put the group to bed.

A draw is on the cards.

Prediction: Lion City Sailors 2-2 Daegu

Edited by Peter P

