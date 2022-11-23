Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | November 24, 2022 

Singaporean side Lion City will face Borussia Dortmund in a club friendly at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Thursday (November 24).

Both teams will use the exhibition game to keep up their pace ahead of their return to competitive action. The Singaporean league has been on a break since the end of last season in October, while Dortmund are on a one-month break for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lion City have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 home defeat against Albirex Niigata in the Singaporean Cup at the start of November. Masaya Idetsu and Kodsi Tanaka scored in either half to inspire their team to victory.

Dortmund, meanwhile, went into the World Cup break off a 4-2 defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Four players got on the scoresheet for the hosts, with Jonas Hofmann opening the scoring and providing two assists.

Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Dortmund have lost their last two Bundesliga games.

Lion City's last ten games across competitions have seen both teams score, with nine producing at least three goals.

Dortmund have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games across competitions.

Lion City have failed to win their last three games.

Dortmund have not won their last three away games.

Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

With many Dortmund players playing the World Cup in Qatar, the German club are likely to make the trip to Singapore with a youthful squad. Lion City, meanwhile, will have the crowd behind them, which could spur them on against a vastly superior opponent.

Both teams tend to play on the front foot, and the exhibition nature of the game means a goalfest could ensue. Nevertheless, Dortmund should win a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Lion City 2-4 Dortmund

Lion City vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Dortmund to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 3.5 goals

Tip 4 - Half-time/full-time result: Dortmund/ Dortmund

