Lion City vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8th 2023

Lion City will welcome Jeonbuk Motors to the Bishan Stadium for an AFC Champions League clash on Wednesday (November 8th).

The home side have a chance to exact revenge, having suffered a 3-0 defeat in South Korea in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago. Jun Amano and Moon Seon-Min scored either side of Lionel Tan's own goal to help Dan Petrescu's side claim maximum points.

Jeonbuk followed up their continental victory with a 4-2 defeat to Pohang in the Korean Cup final. Song Min-Kyu and Gustavo scored in either half for them, while Han Chan-Hee, Zeca, Kim Jong-Woo and Yun-Sang Hong all scored for Pohang to help them claim the trophy.

Jeonbuk will turn their attention back to the continent where they sit in second spot in Group F, having garnered six points from three games. Lion City sit in third place with three points from as many games.

Lion City vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent meeting came two weeks ago when Jeonbuk claimed a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Lion City's last 16 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Four of Jeonbuk's last five competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Jeonbuk have made it out of the group stage in all but two of their previous 15 appearances in the AFC Champions League.

Lion City are competing in the AFC Champions League group stage for the first time in their history.

Lion City's last six home games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Lion City vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Jeonbuk Motors got their qualification chances back on track with a comfortable win in the reverse game. Another win here would steer them closer to the knockout stages.

Lion City, for their part, still have a shot at qualification in what is their maiden campaign at this level. However, they have to claim maximum points to stand a realistic chance of progressing.

Games involving the two sides tend to be high-scoring affairs and this trend could continue here. We are backing Jeonbuk Motors to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring victory.

Prediction: Lion City 1-3 Jeonbuk Motors

Lion City vs Jeonbuk Motors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Jeonbuk Motors to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Jeonbuk Motors to score over 1.5 goals