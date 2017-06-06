Lionel Messi’s 5 greatest goals in the UEFA Champions League

The Argentine has scored some of the finest goals of his generation and his collection of fine strikes in Europe is unsurprisingly brilliant

@rbairner by Robin Bairner

By his illustrious standards, 2016-17 was a difficult season for Lionel Messi. His Barcelona side had to stand by and watch as Real Madrid won the Champions League for a second successive year and pinched away their La Liga crowd.

Individually, though, it was another extraordinary campaign from the Argentine, who at 29-years-old won his fourth European Golden Shoe, having score 37 goals in Spain’s top flight this season.

He is, however, a player who has been noted for his decisive contributions on the big stage and his unparalleled ability to score following deft dribbles and intricate build-up play. There is no other artist like him on the planet.

With this in mind, here are his five best goals in the Champions League.

#5 Lyon (11/3/2009)

(Goal on the three-minute mark in the video)

Messi’s breakthrough year in the Champions League arrived in 2008-09 when he scored six goals in nine matches in the competition after having previously managed only two in 12 appearances, including two against Lyon in the group stage. After mesmerising the world of football with his trickery, it was the season that Messi well and truly put the peddle to the metal as he struck a brilliant solo goal against the French outfit.

He gathered the ball on the right touchline, limbered up suggestively and then sprang into action. He left World Cup-winning left-back Fabio Grosso sliding at thin air before driving into the box and exchanging passed with Samuel Eto’o. The finish was so calm – a simple left-footed pass into the corner – it looked like he was simply out on the training ground.