Lionel Messi: 5 unknown records created by the Argentine

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.12K // 27 Apr 2019, 22:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi

We have lost count of all the records Lionel Messi has broken throughout his entire career for both club and country.

The Barcelona ace has already scored a record number of 597 for the Catalan giants and is still on course to break Pele’s world record of 643 goals in Santos colour.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also the top scorer for the Albiceleste. With 65 goals in the famous sky blue and white shirt, Messi has led Argentina to three consecutive finals of three major international tournaments, including 2014 Brazil World Cup, 2015 Chile Copa America and 2016 Copa America Centenario in United States.

However, in this campaign, despite being on the wrong side of thirty, Messi has once again proved the old cliché of "age is just a number". With 45 goals across all competitions in Europe, Messi has emerged as an early favourite to lift the Ballon d’Or 2019.

Here are the 5 most obscure Messi records:

#5 Only player to score a World Cup goal in his teens, twenties and thirties

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

With the goal against Nigeria in the group stages of 2018 Russia World Cup, La Pulga became the only player in history to score a World Cup goal in his teens, twenties and thirties.

Previously, Messi scored his first ever World Cup goal as a teenager in his debut World Cup campaign back in 2006 under the management of José Pékerman.

Messi suffered a goalless World Cup for the Albiceleste in 2010 as Argentina crashed out in the quarter-final stage, at the hands of Germany.

However in 2014, Messi netted on 4 occasions and inspired Argentina to their first World Cup final since 1994, only to suffer a heartbreaking 1-0 narrow defeat against their old foe, Germany.

1 / 5 NEXT