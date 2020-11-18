Lionel Messi admits Argentina are growing as a team, promises to continue giving his all 

Argentina captain and talisman Lionel Messi has stated that nation side are growing stronger with each game, while also reiterating his commitment to the team's cause.

The South American giants made it 11 games without defeat following heir 2-0 victory over Peru. This put them firmly in the driving seat to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Goals from Nico Gonzalez and Lautaro Martinez helped Lionel Scaloni's men to victory. The win put them just two points behind table-toppers Brazil - who defeated Uruguay 2-0 themselves in the race for the 2022 World Cup.

Argentina have struggled massively in recent years, and despite possessing some of the best players in the world, Los Albiceleste have failed to make a mark on the international scene.

They are currently on a harrowing run of going 29 years without winning a major trophy. This is rather embarrassing for a country with Argentina's footballing pedigree.

Their players have faced accusations of being unpatriotic, with Lionel Messi made the scapegoat for his country's shortcomings. The Barcelona icon is one of the greatest players in the history of the game. However, he has failed to replicate his club form for the national scene, while Argentina have also suffered from a lack of cohesion, leading to the sacking of several coaches in the last few years.

However, Lionel Messi has come out to clarify his commitment to his nation. He also praised the teamwork shown by the current group of players. Speaking after the game in Lima, the six-time-Ballon d'Or winner said:

''I always come here with the intention of giving my all and I feel I am capable of fighting for this shirt."

He also touched on the unity of the team and said:

''I feel well about continuing to work and playing matches. I believe this is the path we have to continue on. Little by little, we are becoming stronger as a group."

Time is running out for Lionel Messi to make a mark on the international scene

Messi is yet to win a trophy with Argentina.

Having won 34 major trophies in Barcelona colors, Lionel Messi is the most decorated player in the club's history and is one of the most successful players in the game.

His medal haul contains virtually every tournament winnable at both individual and collective level. However, rather painfully, Lionel Messi is yet to taste glory on the international scene.

He has endured heartbreak in consecutive finals, and at 33, time has almost run out for Lionel Messi to finally get his hands on an international trophy. The Copa America which was shifted to next year, as well as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, might well represent his last shot at winning a trophy with Argentina.