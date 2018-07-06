Lionel Messi: Always a Barcelona star, never an Argentine legend?

Lionel Messi after losing the 2014 FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Messi's woes with the national side continued as La Albiceleste bowed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 after losing 4-3 against tournament favourites France. Argentina never looked like a strong contender to win this summer's mega-event ever since their disappointing draw with debutants Iceland which was followed by a 3-0 hammering by Croatia.

However, an inspiring performance in the final group game against Nigeria provided them with a chance to get their World Cup campaign back on track but the French were just too strong for the lacklustre Argentine side.

The Argentine talisman Lionel Messi has reached 4 tournament finals with the national side but ended up on the losing side on all 4 occasions. His international career is in deep contrast with his glorious club career as he has won all possible titles with FC Barcelona but is yet to win a major tournament with La Albiceleste.

He is often accused of underperforming with the national side by his compatriots as they believe that the 31-year-old forward is a mere shadow of himself when playing for Argentina.

Is Messi merely a club bully?

Lionel Messi has spent his entire career at the Catalan club Barcelona which he joined through La Masia when he was just 13 years old and made his debut with the first team on 16th October 2004 in an away derby against Catalan rivals Espanyol. Ever since he has broken numerous records and won all possible titles at club level which brings us to our question, Is he merely a club bully?

On paper, it may seem like a plausible conclusion to draw that Messi is an extraordinary player for Barcelona but only an average forward when playing for the national side as he still hasn't won a major title with them. All his 65 goals in 128 appearances for the Albiceleste and numerous occasions of his individual brilliance are left out of the picture when his international career is perused.

His career-best calendar year performance came in 2012 when he scored 91 goals and provided 22 assists in 69 appearances for both club and country. It was evidently his best year with the national side as well as he scored 12 goals in 9 appearances of which 5 came in competitive matches.

He helped his side to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup as winners of the CONMEBOL qualification round as he scored 10 goals and was the second highest goalscorer in the qualification process. At the World Cup in 2014, he scored 4 goals in three group stage matches and led his side to the final where they lost to Germany in extra time.

He then had a successful season with Barcelona and won a second historic treble with the Catalan club in 2015 following which he went on to play the Copa America in Chile and once again failed at the final hurdle as Argentina lost against the hosts on penalties.

He had another shot at winning a title with the national team when the 2016 Copa America Centenario took place in The United States but for the third successive time, the Barcelona superstar couldn't win the final and to make matters worse, it was his missed penalty at the shootout that cost them the title.

After three consecutive heartbreaks, he decided to call it a day and retire from international football. Following his announcement a campaign began in Argentina to change his mind and after a week there were reports that he was reconsidering his decision and might play for Argentina in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. It was confirmed on 12th August 2016 that Messi had reversed his decision to retire from international football.

His toils with the national team began once again as he dragged them from game to game in the qualifiers and was left with the herculean task of securing an away win in the last game against Ecuador in order to qualify.

Argentina conceded a goal in the first minute of the game and it looked as if the South American heavyweights were going to miss their first World Cup since 1970; however, Lionel Messi rose to the occasion and scored a hat-trick to ensure direct qualification of his side.

His international career has always been judged by the outcome of those 3 final losses and somehow critics completely disregard the numerous occasions when he came to Argentina's rescue. Without his 7 goals in the qualification process of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Argentina's chances of making it to Russia looked very slim.

He may not go down in history as the most decorated Argentine player but his contribution to the national side can't be ignored as his presence in the squad has made the Albiceleste reach great heights. The 3 lost finals might have been the most important games of his international career but even they can't taint the legacy of one of the greatest players ever to play the beautiful game.

Will he ever match the legacy of Diego Maradona?

Diego Maradona after winning the World Cup in 1986

Diego Armando Maradona is often considered as one of the best players in history of football. It was his heroics in Mexico in 1986 that gave La Albiceleste its second World Cup title and for this reason he has gained the reputation of a legend in the South American nation.

Lionel Messi after achieving everything at club level is now chasing the elusive World Cup title that seems out of his reach. He has been lauded by many for his spectacular club career but his countrymen will deem him a legend only when he brings home the greatest prize of the game.

In the eyes of the world, the little boy from Rosario is on par or rather superior to the legendary Maradona but the Argentine people will always regard Lionel Messi to be under the shadow of the 1986 World Cup winner.

Who do you think is a bigger legend? Diego Maradona or Lionel Messi? Tell us in the comments below!