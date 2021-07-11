World pays tribute as Lionel Messi and Argentina win Copa America 2021 final against Brazil

Lionel Messi and Argentina fought tooth and nail against Brazil in the final of the 2021 Copa America, eventually winning 1-0, courtesy of an Angel Di Maria goal in the 22nd minute of the game. La Albiceleste successfully held on to their narrow lead to churn out a spirited performance to take home the big prize.
Lionel Messi finally broke his international trophy drought, leading Argentina to their first major international title in 28 long years.
Constantly questioned for his lack of international success, Lionel Messi answered his critics, not just by winning Copa America 2021, but by also leading by example. The 34-year-old put in several terrific performances throughout the course of the competition, finishing as the top goal-scorer as well as the player of the tournament.
With 4 goals and 5 assists, Lionel Messi finished with nearly twice as many goal involvements as the next best player - Neymar Jr. (2 goals and 3 assists). The much-awaited historic win resulted in an outburst of emotion around the world as most people believed this triumph was thoroughly deserved.
Lionel Messi himself was beyond ecstatic, and for good reason, as he uploaded an extremely passionate post following Argentina's win against Brazil.
Speaking after the match, Lionel Messi spoke about his feelings, his confidence in the Argentina squad, his family as well as the journey him and the team have been on.
"It's crazy, the happiness I am feeling is not something that could be explained. I've left sad before but I knew that at one point it was going to happen.
"I had a lot of confidence in this group which got stronger since the last Copa America. It's a group of very good people, that always pushes forward, that never complains about anything," Messi said.
It was a lot days where we were closed but the goal was clear and we were able to become champions. The happiness is immense. I've dreamed of this many times," he added.
"I thought of my family when the game ended. We have suffered many times, we we would go on vacation and spend the first few days sad. This time it's different," Messi said.
The furore that followed saw people (fans, pundits and other celebrities, alike) from all around the world pay tribute to the monumental achievement, heaping praise onto Lionel Messi and Argentina for their much-awaited time in the spotlight.
