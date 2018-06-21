Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Lionel Messi at war with FC Barcelona over summer signings, Pjanic has two conditions to join the Catalans and more: Transfer round-up, June 21, 2018

Will Leo Messi exert his power at the club or will FC Barcelona have its own way? DON'T miss this one!

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors 21 Jun 2018, 20:29 IST
13.67K

2017 La Liga Football FC Barcelona v Espanyol Sep 9th
Lionel Messi is flexing his power on the transfer front

Good evening and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. With the focus now shifting to the World Cup, top clubs have begun their work on the transfer front. 

And as always, there are stories which will have huge repercussions on the transfer market. After scorching through papers and sources from all over Europe, we have managed to find transfer stories that made headlines on June 21, 2018: 

Premier League 

Tunisia v England: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Loftus- Cheek set to quit the Blues

Ruben Loftus-Cheek set to leave Chelsea 

According to the Daily Star, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has planned to quit Chelsea this summer. The midfielder is reportedly frustrated due to the lack of opportunities given to him at Stamford Bridge and has decided to pursue his career elsewhere. 

Loftus-Cheek impressed for Crystal Palace this season and was selected in England's World Cup squad on the back of it. He is set to start against Panama and replace Dele Alli who is out with a thigh injury. He also played an impressive cameo in a 2-1 win over Tunisia. 

It is believed that a good World Cup run will aid Loftus-Cheek in his bid to get regular first-team opportunities. It remains to be seen whether the new boss-in-waiting Maurizio Sarri will give the midfielder a chance in the first team squad or Loftus-Cheek decides to leave the Blues. 

Liverpool enter Jack Grealish race 

The Reds are looking to hijack Tottenham Hotspur's plan to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. The Sun has reported that Spurs are not willing to go beyond £20 million for the England U-21 star and have set their final value for the midfielder. 

Liverpool have now entered the race for Grealish and are willing to meet Aston Villa's valuation. Jurgen Klopp is keen on reinforcements in midfield to have a squad capable of challenging on all fronts and has made Grealish one of his key targets. 

