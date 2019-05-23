Lionel Messi: Barcelona captain 7th in 'Europe's Most Loyal' one-club-players list

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW ANALYST News 107 // 23 May 2019, 04:24 IST

Lionel Messi and Daniele de Rossi are the most famous names on the list

What is the story?

In a list compiled by TransferMarkt, listing the 'most loyal' one-club-players from amongst Europe's different national football leagues over the last 15 years, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has been ranked 6th. Chievo's Sergio Pellissier tops the list, having represented Serie A side Chievo for close to 19 years now, still going strong as club captain at 40 years of age.

In case you didn’t know…

Lionel Messi joined the Barcelona academy from Argentine club Newell's Old Boys way back in 2001 as a 14-year-old! The rest is history as they say. The Barcelona captain went on to dominate World Football, winning 5 Ballon d'Or, 4 UEFA Champions League titles and an unprecedented sextuple of titles in the 2009-10 season. Wrapping up this season's La Liga title with four matchdays to spare, Messi became the first Barcelona players to lift 10 La Liga titles, adding another feather to his cap.

The heart of the matter

With 15 years and 4 months of service (and counting) at the Camp Nou, Lionel Messi lies seventh in the list of 'Europe's most loyal players'. The most famous player ahead of him is AS Roma captain and Italy international Daniele De Rossi with 16 years and 10 months on service with the I Giallorossi. The 35-year-old World Cup winning midfield destroyer has announced that he will be leaving Roma at the end of the season, bringing to an end an illustrious career, which, alongwith the legendary Fernando Totti will go down in the annals of AS Roma history.

Having reached 31 years of age, Messi has shown no signs of slowing down and has reached 50 goals across all competitions this season. La Pulga currently rules the roost in both the UEFA Champions League Top Scorer and European Golden Boot standings. He has also wrapped up a record-equalling 6th Pichichi title, given to the top scorer of each La Liga season.

What’s next?

Messi and Barcelona will face Valencia in the Copa del Rey final as they set to complete a second successive domestic double. Kickoff is set for Sunday, 12:30 AM IST.