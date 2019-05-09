Messi News: Lionel Messi Clashes With Angry Fan!

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Last Tuesday FC Barcelona were thrown out of the Champions League by an inspired Liverpool.

At full time Lionel Messi was seen visibly crying as he was leaving the pitch, seemingly in disbelief as to what had happened.

That's not all however, as there were reports from Spanish news outlet 'Mundo Deportivo' that FC Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi got involved in an altercation with a Barcelon fan.

In case you didn't know

Despite going into the second leg with a 3-0 advantage, FC Barcelona were eliminated from the Champions League at the Semi Finals stage last Tuesday.

FC Barcelona became the first team in the history of the Champions League to have a three goal advantage at the Semi Final stage and lose.

The Heart of the Matter

Last Tuesday was unquestionably the lowest point of Messi's near perfect season with it looking like another treble would be coming his way.

Understandly Messi was totally dejected after the match and was visibly in tears as he was unable to win the Champions League for yet another season.

Lionel Messi's frustrations didn't end there however, as reports form Spain and subsequently England have revealed that the Argentine allegedly had a conflict with a fan at the airport.

According to the reports, Lionel Messi was in the airport when he squared up to some angry Barcelona fans, who were seemingly upset with Barcelona's capitulation to Liverpool FC.

Whether this behaviour was justified is up for debate, nevertheless, it perfectly encapsulates how desperate both Messi and Barcelona fans were to finally win the Champions League again.

What's next?

With the League already wrapped up, Lionel Messi and Barcelona still have the Copa Del Rey to compete in, to complete a second consecutive domestic double in Spain.

Liverpool on the other hand await Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid.