Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Luis Figo makes his choice

2000 Ballon d'Or winner Luis Figo was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are undoubtedly the two greatest footballers of our generation

What’s the story?

The debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has gone on for a long time now and Luis Figo was the latest person to be questioned as to who is better. Having played at both Barcelona and Real Madrid, Figo answered saying they are both the “best’ in the world.

Speaking to reporters, the 2001 World Player of the Year said, “They are both the best in the world. It is always difficult to choose one of them and say he is the best.

“In the end, Ronaldo and Messi are the ones who have been winning all the individual awards in the world of football and that says it all about their tremendous individual talent as footballers. I would never choose between them.”

In case you didn’t know...

Ronaldo and Messi have once again had stellar seasons this time around. While Lionel Messi has been in fine form right throughout the campaign, Ronaldo has stepped up when it has mattered and guided Real Madrid to the elusive 33rd League title. Having dominated the Ballon d’Or award since 2008, the duopoly looks all set to continue in 2017 as well.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are both beasts says Juventus star Gonzalo Higuain

The heart of the matter

Both Ronaldo and Messi have defined an era and choices are usually made more out of personal opinion rather than some informed study. While Lionel Messi has won one more Ballon d'Or award than Ronaldo, should Ronaldo win the Champions League against Juventus, it will be very hard to argue against the Portuguese superstar being crowned Ballon d'Or winner for the 5th time in 2017.

What’s next?

Barcelona’s season has come to an end on a bright note with Lionel Messi playing a starring role in their Copa del Rey triumph against Alaves. Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be looking to make history by claiming a spectacular double when they face Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3rd.

Also read: 5 superstars who deserved the Ballon d'Or instead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Author’s take

While Messi's and Ronaldo's fans are involved in an endless debate as to who is better, we as football fans should be like Figo and just be thankful that we live in the era of these two superstars.