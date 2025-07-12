Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Arsenal's Leandro Trossard picked his side

  • home icon
By Shashank
Published Jul 12, 2025 07:43 GMT
Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by the Footy Culture in 2024. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, and choosing one favourite over the other is always a tricky question.

However, the former Brighton & Hove Albion attacker faced no such issues. When asked about his pick in the football GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate, Leandro Trossard chose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via the Footy Culture on X):

"I would go for Messi."
Later in the interview, the Belgian attacker was also asked to name his childhood idol. Trossard revealed that he idolised Brazilian legend Ronaldinho while growing up and also heaped praise on the former Barcelona star for his dribbling and goalscoring abilities.

"Ronaldinho. The way he played was like it looked almost too easy for him at times, and the way he can manipulate the ball and dribble past players and score goals was just amazing."
Leandro Trossard was also asked to name the best player he's played against. In response, he praised former Manchester City defender Kyle Walker. The Arsenal forward added:

"I think probably Kyle Walker is up there. He's always really hard to play against."

The Belgian attacker, who joined the Gunners from Brighton in January 2023, has reportedly agreed to a potential move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

When Florian Writz chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

New Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz was asked to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2024 after Bayer Leverkusen won the 2023-24 Bundesliga title. Due to their outstanding careers, the two football icons are idolised by multiple young football stars.

Shortly after Leverkusen became the German champions, a fan asked the 22-year-old to pick between Messi and Ronaldo. Responding to the question, the Liverpool midfielder said (via SEVEN MASTERS on YouTube):

"Of course, it's Messi."
However, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently in the final stages of their professional careers. The Argentine superstar plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Ronaldo captains Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

