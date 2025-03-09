Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah made his pick

While the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has divided opinion, Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has had no such doubts. For him, Messi is undisputably the best.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have scored over 850 goals for club and country and won numerous big titles and individual accolades during their illustrious careers spanning over two decades.

Salah - who has played against both superstars - though reckons the Argentine is ahead of Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. He said in March last year (via Barca Worldwide):

“Messi, It’s not a debate anymore.”

Salah, is in the midst of a superb season for the Reds, who have a healthy cushion atop the Premier League standings and have one foot in the UEFA Champions League.

The 32-year-old has a rich haul of 32 goals and 22 assists in 41 games across competitions. That includes a league-leading 27 strikes (and 15 assists) in the Premier League, where Arne Slot's side are 16 points clear at the top, having played two games more.

In the UEFA Champions League - where the Reds lead Paris Saint-German 1-0 away from the Round of 16 first leg - Salah has three goals and four assists in eight games. He has also netted two goals and an assist in four outings in the EFL Cup, where Slot's side play Newcastle United in the final on March 16.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fared this season for club and country?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the midst of a solid second full season with Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer after a productive two-decade spell in Europe.

In 31 games across competitions, the 40-year-old has racked up 26 goals and four assists. That includes 18 goals and three assists in 23 outings in the Saudi Pro League, where Stefano Pioli's side are fourth after 24 games, 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo has also scored six times in five outings in the AFC Champions League Elite and has two goals and an assist in two games in the Saudi Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has two goals and as many assists in three games across competitions for Inter Miami in the ongoing 2025 season. Both goals have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, while both assists have come in one game in MLS, the Herons' season-opener against New York City.

