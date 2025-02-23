Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? When Tennis legend Rafael Nadal made his pick

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate back in 2023. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the game for nearly two decades and have divided opinions among fans, pundits and everyone else.

One of the greatest sportspersons of his generation, Rafael Nadal was also asked to make his choice, and he picked Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo. The Spaniard is also famously a Real Madrid fan. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"Messi or Ronaldo? Messi is better, but I'm a Real Madrid fan."

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, in 2020, revealed why he supported Real Madrid over Barcelona. He claimed that his family had always supported Los Blancos despite his uncle, Miguel Angel Nadal, being a former La Blaugrana player. He told Corriere Dello Sport (via MARCA):

"My dad and all my family have always been Real Madrid fans. When my uncle played for Barcelona, they obviously encouraged him. Later he returned to Mallorca and since then we have been divided: some are still Barcelona fans, other Real Madrid."

Rafael Nadal also talked about Cristiano Ronaldo, adding:

"Friend is a strong word for me. My friends are people from Manacor with whom I grew up. Cristiano Ronaldo is a companion, a colleague."

The Spaniard retired from professional tennis last year after he played his last match at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

When Kaka chose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Brazilian midfielder Kaka was asked in 2020 to pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Responding to the question, the former AC Milan star backed Messi over the Portuguese forward.

Kaka was interacting with his fans on an Instagram Live Q&A for FIFA's channel (in 2020) while he was asked to choose between the two football icons. He said (via BeINSports):

"I played with Cristiano and he's really amazing, but I'll go with Messi, he's a genius, a pure talent. The way he plays is incredible."

Kaka played for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2013, bagging 29 goals and 39 assists in 120 appearances. He also shared the dressing room with Ronaldo, who joined the side in 2009 from Manchester United, playing 99 games and combining for 21 goals.

