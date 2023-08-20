Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets pose alongside Leagues Cup trophy, images go viral

Inter Miami posted several images of their players, including Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and co-owner David Beckham, posing alongside the Leagues Cup trophy on X. The post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 12,000 likes.

Lionel Messi and Co. faced Nashville in the Leagues Cup final yesterday (August 19) at Geodis Park. The game ended 1-1 in normal time with the Argentine netting his 10th goal in a row in just seven appearances.

Inter Miami clinched a narrow 10-9 win in a tense penalty shootout to win the first trophy in the club's short history. The players were ecstatic and the club posted a series of images on X depicting this, captioning it "LA PRIMERA" (the first).

Their performance during the entirety of their Leagues Cup campaign was in sharp contrast to their domestic form in the MLS. David Beckham's side are currently at the bottom of the table with just 18 points in the MLS Eastern Conference.

The Herons' trajectory reversed after they signed Barcelona legends Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets on July 15 on two-and-a-half-year deals, unveiling both superstars the next day. The seven-time Ballon d'Or has been in explosive form, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in just seven appearances.

Busquets also made seven appearances for Inter Miami during the run. The 35-year-old completely transformed the Herons' midfield as their pivot, utilizing his vast experience to control games for the club.

David Beckham and Co. also recruited Blaugrana icon Jordi Alba to strengthen their left-back area. The 34-year-old signed a one-and-a-half-year contract on July 20, and was also integral to the Leagues Cup win, scoring one goal and providing two assists in five appearances.

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino hilariously sprayed with champagne after Lionel Messi leads club to Leagues Cup glory

The Inter Miami squad were in a celebratory mood after Lionel Messi helped the Herons win the Leagues Cup final yesterday. The players wasted no time in involving head coach Tata Martino in the mix, dousing him in champagne during the latter's post-match press conference.

The video can be watched below:

Tata Martino famously managed Lionel Messi at Barcelona from July 2013 to May 2014, where he boasted an impressive win percentage of 67.80 from 59 games. He also managed Atlanta United in the MLS for two seasons between 2016 and 2018.

The 60-year-old was appointed Inter Miami manager on July 10 and has made a phenomenal start to his managerial tenure. He has won five games, drawn two, and lost one out of his eight games in charge, winning the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami next face Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semi-final on August 24.