Lionel Messi facing huge financial repercussions following expiry of Barcelona contract - Reports

Lionel Messi is losing as much as €100,000 per day after his Barcelona contract expired on July 1, according to Spanish outlet Football España.

According to the source, Lionel Messi's previous contract with Barcelona was earning him close to €139 million per year. However, based on the calculations done by French publication L’Equipe, the 33-year-old superstar is losing out on a staggering €100,000 per day due to not having a new deal at Barcelona.

Barcelona are currently in a financial mess. Due to the FFP rulings in La Liga, the Catalan giants will be forced to reduce their wage bill by 40%. Barcelona are currently spending around €347 million but will have to reduce it down by €187 million to €160 million. (Figures via Daily Mail).

Lionel Messi will have to settle for a significantly lower salary in his new two-year contract as there is no way Barcelona could afford to match their captain's earlier wage bill of €139 million.

Despite delays in contract negotiations, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident Lionel Messi will sign a new contract soon. Laporta said:

I would like to say that it's all done, but it's not like that. The discussions are going well, but it's not over yet. The idea is to finish up as soon as possible. We are confident, because he wants to stay."

Barcelona have to sell key players to make room for Lionel Messi

Due to their terrible financial situation, Barcelona will have to sell some of the key first-team players to make room for Lionel Messi's new contract. According to various reports, Blaugrana are set to offload the likes of Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Miralem Pjanic and Philippe Coutinho to free up their wage budget.

Barcelona are also willing to listen to offers for forwards Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann. The Catalan giants have already signed Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero on free transfers to cover up for any potential departures from the Nou Camp this summer.

Lionel Messi has already had a bright start to the summer. The 33-year-old guided Argentina to their first Copa America title in 28 years and is now close to agreeing a new two-year deal at Barcelona.

