Lionel Messi fined €600 for Diego Maradona tribute

Lionel Messi was among the goals as Barcelona thrashed Osasuna 4-0 on Saturday. The Argentine gave a moving tribute to his late compatriot, Diego Maradona, as part of his goal celebration.

The Spanish football governing body has revealed that the Barcelona skipper has been fined the sum of €600 for his actions, which contravenes Section 91 of the Disciplinary Code.

Lionel Messi was given a warning in addition to the fine, while his club was also fined €350 in accordance with Article 52 of the Disciplinary Code.

The Blaugrana are expected to appeal the decision, following the precedent set by previous incidents involving Jose Callejon and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona, as well as their captain Lionel Messi, had started the campaign in poor form, leading many to question whether they could successfully mount a title challenge both in Spain and on the continent.

Messi given 600 euro fine for his Maradona tribute https://t.co/3F6VrQ6x8c — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) December 2, 2020

The 33-year-old, however, scored his second goal from open play this season when he converted from just outside the box to complete the rout of Osasuna.

The world had been rocked by the passing of Diego Maradona last week, and there has been an outpouring of emotions and tributes from people from all walks of life around the world.

Lionel Messi scored his goal against Osasuna and took the opportunity to give his heartfelt tribute to a man who gave the world so many beautiful moments while he was alive.

Why has Lionel Messi been fined?

Lionel Messi revealed the Newell's Old Boys jersey worn by Diego Maradona

After scoring his goal, the Argentina international took off his jersey to reveal a Newell's Old Boys jersey underneath.

This was the same jersey that was worn by the great Maradona on the day that he made his debut for Newell's Old Boys in 1993. A six-year-old Lionel Messi was reportedly in the stands on that day.

Newell's Old Boys is, of course, Messi's boyhood club. Beyond the bond of representing two same clubs and coming from the same country, Messi and Maradona also share the privilege of being considered among the greatest in history.

Messi's celebration saw him raise his hands and blow a kiss to the sky. He was, however, given a yellow card by referee Manuel Lahoz for his actions as his tribute also contravenes rules guiding La Liga. Although noble in its cause, the rule book must be followed, hence the punishment.

Barcelona will next be in action when they travel to face Hungarian side Ferenvaros in the Champions League, although Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Lionel Messi will not be part of the squad.