Lionel Messi has reportedly generated €200 million more than he has earned from his current contract at Barcelona

Lionel Messi was the talk of the footballing world this summer after the Argentine star announced his desire to leave Barcelona following their 8-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in last season's Champions League quarterfinal.

After a public fall out with the hierarchy at the Catalan-based club, the 33-year-old was forced to stay and ride out the final year of his contract due to a buy-out clause which was too high for any club to afford.

Since then, the subject of Lionel Messi's earnings and contract details have been under scrutiny, and following the details of his contract being leaked, recent reports suggest that the Argentine more than makes up for his monumental wages at the Blaugrana.

Messi's lawyers could take legal action against Bartomeu after details of his contract were leaked 😳https://t.co/B86WtPCmmf pic.twitter.com/6lXNnTxN2T — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 31, 2021

As per the new contract he signed in 2017, Lionel Messi has earned nearly €400 million at Barcelona- €383,655,000 to be exact. However, according to economist Ivan Cabeza, investor Josep Fabra, and the founder and CEO of Diagonal Iversiones Marc Ciria, the Argentine is estimated to earn the Catalan side a whopping €619,265,000, creating a surplus of more than €200 million.

The Argentine superstar is one of the most recognisable athletes in the world, and is placed on Forbes' list of the highest earning athletes of 2021, making him a massive draw for global audiences.

After 17 years of service to Barcelona, which brought 10 La Liga and 2 Champions League titles, the 33-year-old has established himself as not only one of the greatest players of his generation, but a sizeable brand attracting eyes from all over the world.

Barcelona would not be keen on losing Messi next year, but with no deal on the table yet, Ronald Koeman's side could stand losing one of the greatest players in the history of their club next season for a free transfer.

Is it the end of the road for Lionel Messi at Barcelona?

Lionel Messi

Advertisement

Lionel Messi was far from pleased by the treatment he received from Barcelona's hierarchy, who virtually did everything in their power to stop a move away from the club for the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Argentine's frustrations at the Blaugrana have piled up over the past few seasons, with multiple managerial changes, poor form in Europe, and underwhelming transfer dealings under former President Josep Bartomeu.

6⃣5⃣0⃣ Barcelona goals for Lionel Messi 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/A4vCfRBJaw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 1, 2021

Lionel Messi all but confirmed that this would be his final year at Barcelona before the start of the season, opening up about his frustration at not being able to move at the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, all hope is not lost for the Blaugrana to keep their talisman at the club in the near future. Recently, manager Ronald Koeman revealed that he is hopeful for 'positive dealings' between Messi and Barcelona, while he was not certain about a new contract.

On the other hand, the 33-year-old would be eyeing potential moves to super clubs that are vying for glory in Europe. Compatriot Mauricio Pochettino has just taken over at Paris Saint-Germain, where he could also link up with former teammates Neymar and Angel Di Maria.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi (L) and Pep Guardiola

A move to Manchester City would also make sense for the Argentine, where he could potentially reconnect with manager Pep Guardiola and Argentine teammate Sergio Aguero.

With Barcelona still struggling to gain rhythm during their season- currently 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid who have a game in hand- Lionel Messi's future at the clubremains uncertain, with a move away seeming likelier and likelier as time goes by.