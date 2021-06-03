Lionel Messi included as Argentina announce starting XI for World Cup Qualifier against Chile

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed Lionel Messi will start against Chile in their CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers clash later today.

Lionel Scaloni has gone with a 4-3-3 formation for the game against Chile. Lionel Messi will be partnered by PSG forward Angel di Maria and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez up front. Lionel Messi is set to captain Argentina in their game against Chile. Manager Scaloni is also set to hand Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez his first international cap.

Argentina are currently second in the CONMEBOL qualifying table, trailing leaders Brazil by just 2 points. Meanwhile, Chile have made a disappointing start to their qualification campaign. Chile are currently sixth in the table with just 4 points to their name.

The Argentina starting XI is as follows: Martínez, Foyth, Romero, Martínez Quarta, Tagliafico, Paredes, Ocampos, De Paul, Lionel Messi, Di María and Lautaro Martinez

📊 Lionel Messi against Chile in world cup qualifiers:



🔹️6 matches👕

🔹️5 goals⚽️

🔹️1 assist🅰️



🇦🇷🇨🇱 Argentina × Chile tomorrow🔥 pic.twitter.com/UUKehwaZqX — 𝔸 𝔹💎 (@LeoAneil) June 3, 2021

2022 could be Lionel Messi's final chance to lift the World Cup with Argentina

One black mark in Lionel Messi's illustrious career has been the lack of success with Argentina's national team. After losing to Germany in the 2014 final and getting knocked out in the Round of 16 in 2018, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could be Messi's last opportunity to win the biggest tournament with Argentina.

La Albiceleste have made a bright start to their qualification campaign. Argentina have two World Cup qualifiers before entering the 2021 Copa America in Brazil. After playing against Chile, the Lionel Messi led side will take on Colombia in Barranquilla.

The two-time World Cup winners will also face Chile in the Copa America. Argentina are drawn into a group comprising of Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Argentina defeated Peru in their last WCQ. (Photo by Ernesto Benavides - Pool/Getty Images)

Despite being second in the table, Lionel Messi has not had the best of times personally. The 33-year-old has scored only one goal in four qualifying games, a penalty against Ecuador in Argentina's first qualifying match.

Lionel Messi's Argentina career has seen him represent this national side 142 times in which he has scored 71 goals. Lionel Messi is Argentina's all-time record goalscorer. The 33-year-old is also just 5 caps behind his former Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano, who currently holds the record for making the most appearances for Argentina's senior men's national side.

🗣️ Lionel Messi: “We (Argentina) are so passionate and we want to do things well.” pic.twitter.com/sAQAdegQ4E — Barça Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) May 31, 2021

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now

Edited by ashwin