Lionel Messi and Inter Miami set to travel 23 thousand miles in three weeks as they step up pre-season plans

Lionel Messi is set for a new experience with Inter Miami as they prepare to go globe-trotting in their pre-season tour of Asia and America. The Herons are set for an international tour which will see them travel 23,000 miles in just three weeks of action.

Inter Miami have become one of the biggest brands in football outside of Europe due to their assembly of superstars and are keen to leverage this exposure. Their first-ever international tour is to serve two purposes; prepare them for the new season, and further expose their brand worldwide.

Gerardo Martino has included Lionel Messi in the squad to face the El Salvador national team on January 19 in San Salvador, a distance of 1,019 miles from Florida. The team will then travel 1,402 miles back to the Cotton Bowl Stadium, where they will face FC Dallas on January 22.

The next leg of their tour will see them travel 7,793 miles to Saudi Arabia in end of January for the Riyadh Season Cup against Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. From here, they will travel to Hong Kong, a distance of 4,235 miles, to face a Hong Kong League XI on February 4.

From Hong Kong, they will travel 1,787 miles to face Japanese side Vissel Kobe in Tokyo three days later, before flying 7,461 miles back to their base in Florida. They will play one last friendly in front of their fans when they host Argentinean side Newell's Old Boys on February 15.

Inter Miami will kick off their MLS season by hosting Real Salt Lake at the DRV PNK Stadium on February 21.

Lionel Messi set for huge season with Inter Miami

Inter Miami spent 2023 recruiting some of the biggest names in world football, including Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. All four will be expected to play significant roles in their bid to achieve unprecedented success in the 2024 season.

Martino has revealed to the Miami Herald that he will be wary of how he plays Messi after injuries cut short his 2023 season. The 36-year-old forward has, however, had an extended period of rest to prepare for the new season.

"If the fans know that for different reasons Leo (Messi) won't be there or Busi (Sergio Busquets) won't be there or Jordi (Alba), but we will have a very competitive team, that is an important message.

"The best players are usually on the field, but we also must make sure our team is healthy and can last an entire season."

Lionel Messi was absent when he was announced as FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year in London as he chose to remain in Florida and prepare for the season. He is expected to be in top shape for the start of pre-season and the 2024 season and lead Inter Miami to success.