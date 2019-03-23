Lionel Messi is much more complete than Cristiano Ronaldo, says Barcelona star

Lionel Messi

What's the story?

Barcelona midfielder, Sergio Busquets, has maintained that teammate, Lionel Messi, is a more complete player than Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo, adding that the Argentine does things that nobody does.

The Blaugrana star also downplayed his side's chances of winning the Champions League, stating that the presence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner does not guarantee any European success.

In case you didn't know...

The Catalan giants are scheduled to face Premier League side, Manchester United, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after an individual masterclass by Messi fired the side to the next stage of the competition. The 31-year-old registered two goals and two assists to register a 5-1 win over Lyon.

Barcelona is looking to revive their reputation in Europe and have a good chance of doing so, with Real Madrid now outside the picture. However, the LaLiga champions face an equal threat from United who performed a miracle by overturning their two-goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain to progress to the last eight.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to El Mundo, Busquets said,

"What you have is what you have deserved. We had the best player, but we could not win more Champions Leagues. Having the best, or the best does not ensure you win the Champions League."

Busquets boldly added that while Ronaldo does not have as much quality as Messi, he still stands as one of the best players in the game.

"For me Leo is the best, he is much more complete [than Cristiano Ronaldo], participates more in the game, does things that nobody does. But Cristiano is a great player and we can see what he is capable of at the goalscorers level. Maybe he does not have as much quality or as much at stake, but at the level of ambition, goalscorer, winner, Cristiano is one of the best."

What's next?

While Barcelona will face Manchester United in the quarter finals of the Champions League, Juventus will lock horns with Ajax.

