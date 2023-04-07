Lionel Messi and a Manchester United star deemed to be on top of Xavi's wish list as he aims to rebuild Barcelona this summer - Reports

Barcelona have set their sights on the next campaign and are currently looking at bringing in new players, including Lionel Messi and a Manchester United player. The club know they need to address their Financial Fair Play issue by reducing their wage bill, but are still desperate to strengthen their ranks.

Football journalist Victor Malo has revealed their targets for the upcoming season.

According to Malo (via Barca Universal), the Blaugrana's top priority is to bolster their midfield with a creative midfielder. Manager Xavi Hernandez has set his sights on either Manchester City's Bernardo Silva or Paris Saint-Germain's Lionel Messi for the position. Work is reportedly in progress to re-sign Messi in the summer.

The left-wing position is another area Xavi is keen on strengthening, and he has his eyes set on in-form Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford. AC Milan's Rafael Leao is believed to be another option. However, both Rashford and Leao are in talks to renew their contracts with their clubs, making it difficult for Barcelona to pursue them.

If the club can sign both Messi and Rashford this summer, Xavi Hernandez will have reportedly completed his priority transfers for next season.

Manchester United have been told that key target from Barcelona is "untouchable"

Manchester United, on the hunt for a top-class midfielder, have once again set their sights on Frenkie de Jong. The Holland international has been linked with the Red Devils continuously, but according to SPORT, Barcelona have deemed him "untouchable."

De Jong is a vital cog in the Barcelona machine, and they are unwilling to part with him, along with other key players such as Pedri and Ronald Araujo. The club has performed a squad review, and although some of their stars will depart, the Dutch midfielder is not one of them.

Xavi's arrival at the Camp Nou saw de Jong's influence dip, but he has since regained his form and become an integral player once again. With his impressive performances over the last few months, it's no wonder that Manchester United are once again keen to acquire his services.

United will undoubtedly have their sights set on a few players, and Frenkie de Jong is sure to be one of them. Will Barcelona hold firm, or will they be tempted to let their "untouchable" midfielder go? Only time will tell.

