Lionel Messi named UEFA Champions League Player of the Week

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 469 // 01 Dec 2018, 11:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

UEFA has named Barcelona ace Lionel Messi as their Champions League Player of the Week for his excellent performance during the Catalan giants’ victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona registered a crucial Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven this week, thereby confirming their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Messi, together with defender Gerard Pique, found the net to keep the La Liga outfit's Champions League hopes alive.

The 61st-minute opener came from a spectacular solo effort from the Argentine talisman, which also marked his 106th goal for Barcelona in Europe's top flight competition.

With the goal, Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most goals for a single club in the Champions League.

The record was previously held by Ronaldo with 105 goals during his time with Real Madrid.

However, it is unlikely to be broken anytime soon, considering the fact that Ronaldo has moved to Serie A side Juventus over the summer.

The heart of the matter

As a result of his record-breaking efforts this week, the 31-year-old star has been named UEFA's Champions League Player of the Week.

Most UEFA Champions League goals for a single club and...



...#UCL Player of the Week! Bravo Leo Messi! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sOHRyGp7dQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 30, 2018

The Argentine has been named Player of the Week after each of his three Champions League performances so far this season.

Messi now has six goals in the Champions League so far this campaign and the numbers are only set to go up now that Barcelona have cemented their place in the knock-out round.

What's next?

The Catalan giants currently stand at second place in the Spanish league table with 25 points, only one away from table-toppers Sevilla.

Having fulfilled their UCL duties, the team is set to return to La Liga action tomorrow when they face Villareal.