×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Lionel Messi named UEFA Champions League Player of the Week

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
469   //    01 Dec 2018, 11:47 IST


Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Club Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

UEFA has named Barcelona ace Lionel Messi as their Champions League Player of the Week for his excellent performance during the Catalan giants’ victory over PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona registered a crucial Champions League win over PSV Eindhoven this week, thereby confirming their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Messi, together with defender Gerard Pique, found the net to keep the La Liga outfit's Champions League hopes alive. 

The 61st-minute opener came from a spectacular solo effort from the Argentine talisman, which also marked his 106th goal for Barcelona in Europe's top flight competition.

With the goal, Messi surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the most goals for a single club in the Champions League. 

The record was previously held by Ronaldo with 105 goals during his time with Real Madrid. 

However, it is unlikely to be broken anytime soon, considering the fact that Ronaldo has moved to Serie A side Juventus over the summer.

The heart of the matter

As a result of his record-breaking efforts this week, the 31-year-old star has been named UEFA's Champions League Player of the Week.


The Argentine has been named Player of the Week after each of his three Champions League performances so far this season.

Messi now has six goals in the Champions League so far this campaign and the numbers are only set to go up now that Barcelona have cemented their place in the knock-out round.

What's next?

The Catalan giants currently stand at second place in the Spanish league table with 25 points, only one away from table-toppers Sevilla.

Having fulfilled their UCL duties, the team is set to return to La Liga action tomorrow when they face Villareal. 

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
8 Lionel Messi hat-tricks in UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Reliving the UEFA Champions League final 2011 at Wembley
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 clubs Lionel Messi has failed to score...
RELATED STORY
5 football records Lionel Messi is yet to break
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi could outshine Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: Promises made and performing a notch above...
RELATED STORY
Celebrating 14 years of Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
The biggest rivalries that originated in the UEFA...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1: Team of the week
RELATED STORY
Uefa Champions League 2018-19, Barcelona vs Inter Milan:...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
11 Dec GAL POR 11:25 PM Galatasaray vs Porto
11 Dec SCH LOK 11:25 PM Schalke 04 vs Lokomotiv Moskva
12 Dec CLU ATL 01:30 AM Brugge vs Atlético Madrid
12 Dec MON BOR 01:30 AM Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Dec BAR TOT 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Tottenham
12 Dec INT PSV 01:30 AM Internazionale vs PSV
12 Dec LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
12 Dec CRV PSG 01:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs PSG
12 Dec REA CSK 11:25 PM Real Madrid vs CSKA Moskva
12 Dec VIK ROM 11:25 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Roma
13 Dec SHA OLY 01:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Olympique Lyonnais
13 Dec MAN HOF 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Hoffenheim
13 Dec YOU JUV 01:30 AM Young Boys vs Juventus
13 Dec VAL MAN 01:30 AM Valencia vs Manchester United
13 Dec AJA BAY 01:30 AM Ajax vs Bayern München
13 Dec BEN AEK 01:30 AM Benfica vs AEK Athens
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us