Lionel Messi news: Alexis Sanchez reacts to Argentine's masterclass against Manchester United

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez has reacted to Lionel Messi's majestic performance against them in the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona won comfortably against Manchester United in the Nou Camp, thanks to Lionel Messi's brace and a curler from Philippe Coutinho. After losing 1-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg, Ole Gunner Solskjaer's men lost to the Catalan giants 3-0.

Lionel Messi was a class apart as he netted twice past David de Gea in the span of five minutes to kill the hopes of Red Devils. Ashley Young's failure to clear the ball made way for Messi who received the ball and dribbled past two defenders before a sublime finish. The second goal was due to a costly error from de Gea as he failed to grab a simple shot from the Argentine.

Messi is way beyond anyone else in the current campaign, with 45 goals and 21 assists in all competitions. Ole Gunner Solskjaer hailed the Argentine after the game.

"I have to say Lionel Messi is top quality and he was the difference of course. At 2-0 it was game over." said Solskjaer after the game.

"He's different class. He and [Juventus forward] Cristiano Ronaldo are the best players of the last decade, everyone agrees on that one. Messi showed his quality."

The heart of the matter

Alexis Sanchez has claimed that they were helpless to stop Messi from making his mark and knocking the Red Devils out in the process.

"They played very well," admitted Sanchez. "We had very clear chances, but this is football, this is the Champions League."

"If you get something wrong or fail, then the other team gets on top of you. That’s what Barcelona do."

"The truth is that the first goal was a very nice goal. Leo is Leo, we all know what we can do. ‘It’s the same as always. Leo, he is very happy at Barca. He maintains this high level of performance and the team is also playing well."

What's next?

Manchester United will face Everton next in the Premier League.