×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: Argentina captain given international ban and $50,000 fine for accusing CONMEBOL of corruption

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
200   //    03 Aug 2019, 11:28 IST

Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019
Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been handed a three-month ban from international football and a $50,000 fine for his controversial comments against the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) during the 2019 Copa America.

In case you didn't know...

Messi concluded his international campaign this summer on a rough note as Argentina crashed out of the Copa America after a defeat to old rivals, Brazil, in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The defeat, together with Sergio Aguero's overlooked challenge, paved the way for a series of allegations made by the Barcelona star against the match officials, which claimed that they had made decisions that favored the Selecao throughout their semi-final clash.

The controversy followed Messi to Argentina's third-place playoff against Chile, where he was sent off in the first half for an altercation with Gary Medel.

After the game, the 32-year-old decided to boycott the award ceremony and refused to join his teammates on the podium to accept his bronze medal. He instead spoke to reporters and accused the CONMEBOL of corruption and rigging the tournament in favor of Brazil.

Messi was hit with a one-match suspension and a $1,500 fine for the red card he received during the clash against Chile but was yet to be reprimanded for his comments. 

The heart of the matter...

According to Marca, Messi has now been handed a three-month ban from international football for the corruption claims, with the punishment scheduled to begin today, August 3.

The ban means the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will miss three friendlies against Chile, Mexico, and Germany. However, he will be able to feature for the first qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar except for the opening game during which he will serve the one-match ban he received for the red card against Chile. 

What's next?

Messi is currently getting ready for another season with Barcelona as the Spanish champions face Arsenal in a clash for the Joan Gamper Trophy tomorrow.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Barcelona Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Lionel Messi news: CONMEBOL to reportedly extend Barcelona captain's ban to six months for Copa America antics
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: CONMEBOL hands Barcelona captain ban and fine for Copa America comments, red card against Chile
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Argentine facing possible two year ban for CONMEBOL corruption comments
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona talisman wins the Balon Educativo de Scholas award for his Copa America antics
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Paraguayan legend defends Lionel Messi amid corruption controversy, says CONMEBOL is 'killing football'
RELATED STORY
Copa America: AFA reportedly asks CONMEBOL to overturn Lionel Messi's red card earned during Argentina-Chile playoff
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Casemiro responds to Argentina skipper's claims after Copa America triumph
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Peru coach Ricardo Gareca critical of Lionel Messi's outburst
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: Marquinhos accuses Lionel Messi of receiving plenty of favours at Barcelona himself
RELATED STORY
Copa America: Chile goalkeeper tells Lionel Messi to 'keep quiet' on corruption claims, questions Argentina's World Cup wins
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us