×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: Argentine continues his poor goalscoring form in the Champions League quarterfinals

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
264   //    11 Apr 2019, 09:25 IST

Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg
Manchester United v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: First Leg

What's the story?

FC Barcelona defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League.

Despite having a significant contribution in that only goal, Lionel Messi looked below his sky-high standards and extended his poor goalscoring run of not scoring in the last twelve quarter-finals he featured.

In case you didn't know...

Leo Messi is the all-time greatest goalscorer against English teams in the Champions League and played a pivotal role for the side which defeated United in 2009 and 2011.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is enjoying another historic campaign, as he is leading the race for European Golden Shoe with 33 goals the league already. The 31-year-old Argentine has racked up 43 goals in all competitions - 8 of them coming in the Champions League and also one of the leading players in assist charts this season.

It goes without saying that Messi is depicting almost every week why he is head and shoulders above his competitors. The Catalan giants are undisputed in the Spanish top flight as they sit atop the LaLiga table with an 11-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

The heart of the matter

But Messi, one of the greatest players ever, had not scored in the Champions League quarter-final stage since he scored against Paris Saint-Germain in 2013. Messi has taken 50 shots in the twelve Champions League appearances but failed to convert one of them into a goal.

It was crystal clear that Barcelona did not need Messi's efficiency in front of goal, however, as they won for the first time ever due to an own goal.

There is no doubt over the fact that Messi is pivotal to the Blaugrana's Champions League dream and it is a concern for Ernesto Valverde as they have failed to progress into the Semifinals in the past few seasons.

What's next?

Leo Messi will once again get the chance to score in the quarter-final against Manchester United when they host United at the Camp Nou for the second leg.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Lionel Messi news: How Sir Alex Ferguson planned to stop the Argentine talisman when his Manchester United faced Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Stat which will give Manchester United hope ahead of their Champions League clash against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
'Messi will want to leave his footprints'- Jose Mourinho gives his views on the Champions League clash between Manchester United and Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 Reasons why Manchester United will struggle against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
'They're going to be punished by Barcelona'- Former Manchester United star is concerned about Red Devils' poor form
RELATED STORY
'We're not quite as surprised by it all'- Barcelona star hails Lionel Messi and reveals their best game under Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
5 English clubs Lionel Messi has scored against in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League news: 'I don’t think we can stop Messi', says Manchester United legend
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Messi and Barcelona will punish Manchester United, says Old Trafford hero
RELATED STORY
Fans troll Chris Smalling on Twitter ahead of his showdown against Lionel Messi in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
FT AJA JUV
1 - 1
 Ajax vs Juventus
FT MAN BAR
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us