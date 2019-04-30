×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: Argentine more rested than ever ahead of UCL semis

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
273   //    30 Apr 2019, 10:48 IST

Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Deportivo Alaves v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Liverpool and Barcelona will go head to head in an eagerly anticipated UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. As reported by Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona's captain Lionel Messi has never been rested in as many games before this season, and must be raring to go against the English Premier League title challengers.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool is in a tight race for the English Premier League title, with Klopp's men currently a solitary point behind Pep Guardiola's side. With just two games to go in the league, we are headed for a photo finish.

Barcelona wrapped up their 8th LaLiga title in the last 11 years with a 1-0 win over Levante last weekend. They have been in rampaging form off-late, and steamrolled Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League last-four. Lionel Messi has been in imperious form, with 46 goals and 16 assists across all competitions. The mercurial 'Messiah' leads the race in the European Golden Boot, as well as the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga scoring charts.

Having already booked their place in the Copa del Rey final, the Catalans are on course to complete a historic treble. Barcelona are already the only major European league side to have won two trebles, and another would further solidify their reputation as one of the greatest club sides to have ever played the beautiful game.

The heart of the matter

With only 38 starts this season, Messi has 10 less starts than Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge. Messi's hitherto lowest amount of starts since the 2008-09 season is 41, which occurred both in that season and in 2015-16. He has also conserved himself by skipping several international breaks.

Sport has reported that the superstar “in the happiest moments of his life,” especially after lifting his 10th LaLiga trophy with Barcelona, this time as captain. His pictures with his 3 children post the title triumph reflect how much joy Messi is finding in his football off late.


FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

What's next?

Barcelona face off against Liverpool, at the Nou Camp, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, on Thursday, at 12:30AM IST.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Luis Suarez Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Lionel Messi news: Surprising Messi record that gives Liverpool hope against Barca
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Why Barcelona have a key advantage over Liverpool in the semis
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Liverpool's Andrew Robertson reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: 'Stopping Messi isn't simple, but Liverpool's midfielders can do it', says former England star 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Liverpool preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League News: Luis Suarez warns Liverpool ahead of the semi-final clash
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: The Catalan giants are six games away from securing the revered treble
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Twitter reacts as Liverpool set up Barcelona semifinal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us