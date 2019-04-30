Lionel Messi News: Argentine more rested than ever ahead of UCL semis

Liverpool and Barcelona will go head to head in an eagerly anticipated UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. As reported by Barca Blaugranes, Barcelona's captain Lionel Messi has never been rested in as many games before this season, and must be raring to go against the English Premier League title challengers.

Liverpool is in a tight race for the English Premier League title, with Klopp's men currently a solitary point behind Pep Guardiola's side. With just two games to go in the league, we are headed for a photo finish.

Barcelona wrapped up their 8th LaLiga title in the last 11 years with a 1-0 win over Levante last weekend. They have been in rampaging form off-late, and steamrolled Manchester United 4-0 on aggregate to reach the Champions League last-four. Lionel Messi has been in imperious form, with 46 goals and 16 assists across all competitions. The mercurial 'Messiah' leads the race in the European Golden Boot, as well as the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga scoring charts.

Having already booked their place in the Copa del Rey final, the Catalans are on course to complete a historic treble. Barcelona are already the only major European league side to have won two trebles, and another would further solidify their reputation as one of the greatest club sides to have ever played the beautiful game.

With only 38 starts this season, Messi has 10 less starts than Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge. Messi's hitherto lowest amount of starts since the 2008-09 season is 41, which occurred both in that season and in 2015-16. He has also conserved himself by skipping several international breaks.

Sport has reported that the superstar “in the happiest moments of his life,” especially after lifting his 10th LaLiga trophy with Barcelona, this time as captain. His pictures with his 3 children post the title triumph reflect how much joy Messi is finding in his football off late.

Barcelona face off against Liverpool, at the Nou Camp, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, on Thursday, at 12:30AM IST.