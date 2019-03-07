Lionel Messi news: Argentine returns to national squad for the first time since World Cup 2018

Lionel Messi has been named in the Argentina squad for upcoming friendlies

What's the story?

Lionel Messi, who had voluntarily withdrawn himself from international football after another disappointing World Cup campaign with Argentina last summer, has finally returned to his national side.

Interim manager Lionel Scaloni named the Barcelona talisman in his final squad for the upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco.

Messi returns to the international fold after a long wait of eight months, and La Albiceleste fans will be happy to see their captain back in the white and sky blue colors, as he has been in phenomenal form for his club this season.

In case you didn't know...

Messi, who captained Argentina at the World Cup 2018 in Russia, found his dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup Trophy crushed at the hands of eventual champions France in a nail-biting R16 fixture, which Les Bleus won 4-3.

Jorge Sampaoli, who was the manager of the team, resigned from the position after they crashed out of the competition.

Messi, who won the player of the tournament award in the previous edition of the competition, ruled himself out of international contention following another embarrassment at the world's biggest football tournament.

50 - Between Barcelona and Argentina, Lionel Messi has scored 50+ goals in eight of the last nine years (50 in 2018). 10. pic.twitter.com/cxrme7MJO5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 16, 2018

The heart of the matter

Following an eight month period of uncertainty surrounding the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future with his nation's football team, he was named in the squad for the upcoming friendlies, as revealed by Argentina football association's official Twitter handle.

#SelecciónMayor Ésta es la lista de futbolistas convocados por el entrenador Lionel Scaloni para los próximos amistosos de la @Argentina. pic.twitter.com/a16vUSMQSJ — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 7, 2019

With Messi back in the fold, the nation's hopes of winning the Copa America in Brazil this summer have certainly gone up.

Argentina have made it to the final of the last two editions of the Copa America, but were defeated on both occasions by Chile.

What's next?

Lionel Messi is an important player for Barcelona and Argentina. Now that he is back in international squad, we can hope he becomes as successful with his country as he has been with his club.

