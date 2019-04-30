Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain to become only second footballer in history to receive prestigious award

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi will soon be the recipient of the La Creu de Sant Jordi award, which is one of the highest distinctions given by the 'Generalitat de Catalunya' every year.

According to Barcelona's official website, the 'Creu de Sant Jordi' is a distinction that was created in 1981 in recognition of individuals who have served Catalonia and its identity to the best of their abilities.

The entities or individuals who receive the award from the Catalan regional government must have served the cultural and civic principles of the region throughout their careers.

Messi is set to receive the prestigious award alongside athlete Núria Picas and three former presidents of the Catalan Parliament namely Núria de Gispert, Joan Rigol, and Ernest Benach, according to ESPN.

The Argentine maestro is only the second footballer to receive the honour, after Johan Cruyff who was recognised in 2006. He is also only the third athlete to be picked for the award with basketball legend San Epifanio having received it before Cruyff in 1996.

Messi boasts of being the most decorated player in Barcelona's history, with 34 titles to his name so far. He is also the club's top-scorer with a staggering 598 goals in 682 appearances, which is the second highest number of appearances behind former teammate Xavi Hernandez.

The 31-year-old has won a record five Ballon d'Or and Golden Shoe awards, among other individual accolades.

The Argentine has been in scintillating form this season, guiding his side to the league title. He also looks hell-bent on achieving a domestic treble by winning the Champions League and the Copa del Rey as well.

Besides football, the Barcelona captain is also known for his other charitable commitments. In the last year alone, the Argentine financed the construction of the largest oncology centre in Europe called the Pediatric Center of the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital.

Messi will be presented with the award in May. Meanwhile, Barcelona will hope to overcome Liverpool at the Camp Nou, when they go head-to-head in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday night.