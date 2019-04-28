Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain closing in on Ryan Giggs' sensational record

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is closing in on Ryan Giggs' record of winning most number of titles for the same club.

Lionel Messi continues to dominate world football in an unprecedented manner. With 46 goals and 22 assists in all competitions, the 31-year-old is enjoying one of the best seasons of his glittering career.

The Argentine genius leads the race for European Golden shoe with 34 league goals and remains one of the leading assist providers in the top five leagues in Europe. Messi is also leading the goal-scoring charts in the Champions League, with 10 goals this campaign.

It goes without saying that Messi is proving almost every week why he is still football's finest. Messi came on as a substitute against Levante and scored the only goal to secure Barcelona's league title, their 8th in 10 years.

As a result of his exploits, Barcelona are on the verge of winning another historic treble this campaign.

Ryan Giggs is the only player in history to win 36 titles with the same club, but Messi is closing in on his sensational trophy haul. The Manchester United legend spent 14 seasons from 1990 to 2014 at Old Trafford. During his tenure, Giggs won 13 EPL titles, 10 Community Shields, 4 League Cups, 4 FA Cups, 2 Champions Leagues, 1 European Super Cup, 1 Intercontinental Cup and 1 Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi is not far behind as the Argentine talisman has racked up 34 trophies with Barcelona since his arrival at the Nou Camp. Messi secured his 10th LaLiga recently, and has won 4 Champions Leagues, 6 Copa del Rey trophies among other notable accolades.

Messi can touch Giggs' record if Barcelona manage to win the Copa Del Rey and the Champions League this season, and win his third treble with Barcelona in the process.

Barcelona will host Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League.