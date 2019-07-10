×
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain's restaurant in Argentina is giving out free meals to the homeless amid cold snap

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
473   //    10 Jul 2019, 09:57 IST

Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Nigeria v Argentina: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's restaurant in Argentina is giving out free meals to the homeless in the midst of the cold snap that hit the country in the last few days.

In case you didn't know

Messi recently concluded yet another disappointing campaign in the Copa America, guiding the Albiceleste to third place with a win over Chile in the playoff.

The 32-year-old was the subject of much controversy towards the end of the South American tournament when he went on an angry tirade and accused the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) of favoritism and corruption.

The controversy began when match officials overlooked a penalty call made by Argentina during their semi-final clash with Brazil. In a post-match interview, Messi slammed the referees for making biased decisions that he believes distracted the Albiceleste from playing to their full potential.

The situation intensified when the Barcelona skipper was sent off in the following third-place playoff against Chile after he was involved in an altercation with Gary Medel. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner refused to accept his bronze medal at the podium and proceeded to accuse the CONMEBOL of organizing the tournament for the Selecao.

The heart of the matter

Messi has come under much scrutiny following his outburst but his latest gesture in Argentina is something to be lauded.

In the last few days, a cold wave struck the South American country as a result of which the homeless have been suffering the most.


In a heartwarming gesture, Messi's restaurant called VIP, located in Rosario has been offering hot meals to the needy amid the unfortunate circumstances.

Restaurant manager Ariel Almada said (via Marca), "We’ve also been giving out coffee, soft drinks and even some wine to some. Many people came and were very respectful."

She added, "We're going to keep this up for 15 days, every night between 19:00 and 21:00."

What's next?

Messi will likely return to action with Barcelona when they face Chelsea in a club friendly on July 23.

Tags:
Barcelona Argentina Football Team Lionel Messi
