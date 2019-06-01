×
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona captain unsure if he will play at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
401   //    01 Jun 2019, 10:04 IST

Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly
Argentina v Venezuela - International Friendly

What's the story?

Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi has expressed uncertainty at his ability to play in the next FIFA World Cup set to take place in Qatar, citing his age as one of the major reasons for his doubts.

In case you didn't know...

Messi may be revered for his unprecedented achievements with Barcelona but when it comes to his national team, the Argentine is often criticised for his inability to guide the side to a major trophy.

Much of the criticism comes from the Blaugrana forward's failure to influence the national team as much as he does with the Catalan giants.

After a string of disappointing results, including three Copa America final losses, Argentina's early World Cup exit last summer saw the 31-year-old take a break from international duty, having already retired from the national team once before.

This summer, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has the opportunity to redeem himself in the Copa America set to take place in Brazil. Success would mean La Albacieste will win their first major trophy since the 1986 FIFA World Cup when national icon Diego Maradona led his team to glory. 

The heart of the matter

Messi has expressed his hopes of winning a major trophy with Argentina this time around, as he believes he might not have the chance to do so again.

Speaking to Fox Sports Asia Radio (via Goal), he said, "I want to finish my career having won something with the Argentine national team, or if not having tried as many times as possible. I do not want to be left with the feeling that it did not happen and I let opportunities pass by.

"I do not know if I will reach the World Cup in Qatar. God will decide whether it is given to me or not. Today I feel great, very well physically, but I'm [almost] 32 years old and I don't know how it's going to go.

"A lot of things can happen, I hope I don't have any serious injuries."

What's next?

Prior to Copa America, Argentina will face Nicaragua in a friendly on June 5.

Barcelona Argentina Football Lionel Messi
