Lionel Messi News: Barcelona set to offer Argentine ace new contract that could see him end his career at Camp Nou

Barcelona are reportedly set to open talks with their captain, Lionel Messi, over a new contract which could see him end his professional career at Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old has entered the final two years of his contract and the Catalan giants are said to be keen on extending his stay beyond 2021.

Besides his individual and club achievements, Messi is widely known for his loyalty to Barcelona, having played for the club since making his senior debut in 2003.

The La Masia graduate went on to become a legend at Camp Nou, boasting of a staggering 603 goals and 242 assists in 687 appearances for the Blaugrana so far. His exploits have helped the club to several titles including ten La Liga trophies and four Champions League crowns.

The Argentina international tallied 51 goals in all competitions in the previous season and led the Blaugrana to their first La Liga title with him as captain. 36 of those goals were netted in the Spanish top-flight and earned him the Pichichi trophy as well as the European Golden Shoe.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi has been tipped to win a record sixth award at the end of the year but faces stiff competition from the likes of Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool).

According to ESPN, Barcelona will soon begin negotiations with Messi regarding a new four-year deal that could see him end his illustrious career at Catalunya.

A clause in the Argentine forward's contract allows the Catalan giants to extend his contract for a year but club president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly wants to pin the talisman down with a new contract altogether.

While Messi is thrilled to see his contributions rewarded financially, he is keen on hearing about Bartomeu's plans for the team as they pursue their first Champions League trophy since 2015.

Messi last renewed his contract in 2017 in a deal that increased his release clause to €700 million.

Bartomeu recently vocalised his desire to see Messi play for Barcelona forever and looks to be taking the right steps to make him stay by strengthening the squad with the signings of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are scheduled to face Chelsea in a club-friendly later today.