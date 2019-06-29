×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi news: Barcelona star defends Messi over accusations of picking Argentina squad

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
675   //    29 Jun 2019, 12:12 IST

Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019
Argentina v Venezuela: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Barcelona star Luis Suarez has defended Lionel Messi over claims that the Argentine captain influences the team selection with Argentina. According to the striker, Messi allows every manager of his to make the decision by themselves, without interfering.

In case you didn't know...

Argentina secured a 2-0 win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarter-finals to set up a clash against their arch-rivals Brazil in the semi-finals. Lautaro Martínez once again proved his decisiveness as he scored the opener in the 10th minute to give his team the upper hand.

Giovani Lo Celso doubled the lead in the 74th minute after coming on as a substitute to seal the game. Brazil meanwhile, defeated Paraguay in a match that went to penalty-shootouts. (4-3 on penalties)

The Albiceleste are yet to break their trophy drought, having lost two consecutive Copa America finals against Chile, in 2015 and 2016. They have also suffered heartbreaks in the FIFA World Cup, after they were defeated by Germany in the 2014 World Cup final.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi enjoyed another stellar campaign in his glittering career with Barcelona, ending the season with 51 goals. But, the 32-year-old has not looked like usual self so far, scoring just one goal in this campaign.

The heart of the matter

With talented players like Dybala and Icardi missing out from the squad, there have been questions asked regarding Messi's influence over the team selection. Luis Suarez has rubbished those claims, stating that the Argentine usually does not utter a word when it comes to these aspects of the game.

Speaking in an interview with Fox Sports, Suarez said:

“He does not say a word. Not about a coach, a player, nothing. And in the Argentina team, I think it’s the same. There were coaches who asked him things and he would say: “No, don’t ask me anything, make the decision yourself.
We speak about these things a lot and of course it hurts him [Messi] as a human being.He takes great pride and satisfaction to want to keep showing he can continue in the national team and not give up. He will keep going until he wins something."

What's next?

Argentina will next face Brazil on July 3, in the Copa America semi-finals.

Tags:
Copa America 2019 Barcelona Argentina Football Team Luis Suarez Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Lionel Messi News: 'Maradona's Argentina were stronger and better than Messi's', says former Real Madrid boss
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi: 5 Reasons why the star will never win a major trophy with Argentina
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Statistics show Barcelona ace earns double of almost two thousand women footballers combined
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: FC Barcelona skipper insists Argentina are not the favorites to win the Copa America 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: “Messi doesn’t have to win a World Cup to be as good as Maradona,” says Argentina legend Mario Kempes
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'If he does badly in Barcelona it is better because he arrives with a desire for revenge,' says Argentina manager
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 3 reasons why Lionel Messi can win the title with Argentina this year
RELATED STORY
The road ahead for Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "Ronaldo motivates me, I have a Whatsapp group with Neymar," says the Barcelona forward
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Cesc Fabregas says Messi more complete than ever now
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us