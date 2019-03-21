×
Lionel Messi News: Barcelona starlet hails Argentine superstar; calls him greatest of all time

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
126   //    21 Mar 2019, 16:26 IST
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Betis Balompie v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona starlet, Carles Alena, revealed his admiration for talisman Lionel Messi, stating that the Argentine genius can do whatever he wants and that he remains the number one player in the world.

In case you didn't know...

Despite being on the wrong side of the 30s, Messi remains football's finest and his majestic displays in all competitions portray his dominance.

Last week, Messi was involved in four of Barcelona's five goals against Lyon in the Champions League and he also netted a hat-trick against Betis in LaLiga.

As a result of his exploits, the Argentine genius is leading the race for the European Golden Shoe with 29 goals in LaLiga. Messi has scored 39 goals in all competitions and remains miles ahead of anyone else.

Meanwhile, Carles Alena is enjoying a meteoric rise, gaining valuable minutes with Barcelona's first team.

The heart of the matter

Messi's impact on the pitch remains second to none and Alena was quick to heap praise on the diminutive Argentine, whom he trains with every day.

In an interview with AS, when asked about what it is like to train with Messi every day, Alena replied,

"What more can we say about him? we've run out of adjectives to describe the player he is. He does whatever he wants to his rivals - and to us."
"He's the number one. He's a one-off - the likes of which we won't ever see again in football. We have to enjoy him and accept he's the best we will see in our lives. I'll tell my children that I played alongside him - that will be an amazing experience."
"I hope he continues the way he is for many, many more years."

What's next?

Alena is set to feature for the Spain U-21 side against Romania and Austria in the coming week.

Messi, meanwhile, looks well on course to winning an unprecedented treble with Barcelona this season.

