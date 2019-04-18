×
Lionel Messi news: Barcelona talisman on the brink of another remarkable achievement

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
463   //    18 Apr 2019, 13:22 IST

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg
FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What is the story?

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi is only four goals shy of scoring a staggering 600 goals for the Catalan Giants.

Messi with 596 goals in 679 appearances for the Blaugrana is still chasing Pele’s world record of scoring the most goals for a single club, with the Brazil legend having scored 643 goals for Santos.

In case you didn’t know….

Messi once again starred for Barcelona as he scored twice and played a crucial role in the third goal in his side's thumping 3-0 win over Manchester United in return leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

It was Messi who opened the scoring after a sensational strike from outside the box which David de Gea had no chance of saving. While his second goal was a lucky one as the Spanish goalkeeper made a howler to prevent Messi's weak shot, which trickled underneath him into the back of the net.

With two goals on the night, Messi added to his already incredible tally against the English clubs in Europe’s most prestigious club competition. The Argentine has now scored 24 times against Premier League opponents in the Champions League.

Messi is having an outstanding season with Barcelona as he has netted 45 times this season in just 42 appearances in all competitions. He is currentlythe leading goalscorer in both the Champions League and La Liga.

The heart of the matter…

Messi is only four goals away from adding another feather to his already illustrious career as he is on verge of scoring 600 goals for Barcelona.

The Argentine wizard, who is already Barcelona's all-time highest goalscorer, has netted 447 times in La Liga and is on the verge of winning the domestic title for the 10th time.

While the four-time Champions League winner has scored 110 times in just 113 appearance for the Catalan giants in Europe’s elite club competition.

What’s Next?

Messi is expected to feature in Barcelona’s next game against Real Sociedad on Saturday night.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi La Liga News
