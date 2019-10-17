Lionel Messi News: Barcelona talisman suggests La Liga more important than the Champions League

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

What's the story?

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has suggested that La Liga is more important than the UEFA Champions League by stating that the club have a better chance of winning the European trophy if they perform well in the domestic league.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona ruled the roost in La Liga in the last few years, lifting eight of the last 11 titles in the Spanish top division.

Messi was a part of a significant number of the Blaugrana's title-winning campaigns, having won ten La Liga trophies, four Champions League crowns and six Copa del Reys during his time with the club so far.

Despite having asserted their dominance in Spain, the Catalan giants have not enjoyed the same level of success in Europe, with their last victory in the competition coming in the 2014-2015 campaign.

Since then, Barcelona have failed to reach the European final, with their most recent collapse being their dramatic defeat to Liverpool in the semi-finals of the competition last season.

The heart of the matter

Speaking after he was awarded a record sixth European Golden Shoe on Wednesday, Messi has opined that La Liga remains Barcelona's top priority as a great performance in the league can determine their position in the Champions League.

According to Marca, the 32-year-old forward said,

"Although we discuss the Champions League a lot, we never forget the league or cup at Barcelona.

"The Champions League is something special, obviously, but the league is the most important thing, it's what makes you feel good in the later rounds of the Champions League and the cup. At Barcelona, we always aim to win everything."

What's next?

Messi's start to the new campaign has been plagued by injury but he will be hoping to get back to his usual form after the international break.

Barcelona are scheduled to face Eibar in La Liga on Saturday before they face Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday.