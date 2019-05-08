×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: Blaugrana captain made to wait for anti-doping samples after Champions League exit

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
3.98K   //    08 May 2019, 11:05 IST

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg
Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

What's the news?

Lionel Messi was reportedly left behind by the Barcelona team bus as they quickly left for the airport. The Argentine was held behind by anti-doping testers at Anfield after the humiliating defeat against Liverpool last night.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool pulled off one of the most sensational comebacks in the history of UEFA Champions League to reach the finals of the competition for a second successive time. Braces from Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum helped the Reds overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg and knock out Barcelona from the Champions League.

After a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg of UEFA Champions League semi-final tie at the Camp Nou, Barcelona walked into the second leg tie as overwhelming favorites. Origi opened the scoring and super-sub Gini Wijnaldum scored two quick goals to level the tie on aggregate before Origi scored a header to win the game for The Reds.

It goes without saying that Barcelona will be devastated after blowing away another three-goal lead, just like they did in the Champions League Quarter Finals last year. Lionel Messi had an off day last night but he has been in sensational form throughout the season.

The 31-year-old leads the European Golden Shoe race with 34 goals and also tops the Champions League scoring charts with 12 goals.

The heart of the matter

Messi's brace in the first leg of semi-finals against Liverpool helped Barcelona lead by three goals going into the second leg but Messi was contained well by opposition defenders in the return leg.

According to Spanish media outlet 'El Chiringuito' via Mirror, the Blaugrana captain had to wait to provide a sample to anti-doping testers after the match. Barcelona team bus had no intentions of waiting as they left for the airport without Messi.

What's next?

Liverpool will face Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League finals. The Reds still have a game left in the Premier League as they face Wolves on Sunday.



Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Anfield Stadium
Advertisement
Champions League: Lionel Messi slams Barcelona fans' actions after big win over Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Former Ballon d'Or winner reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo inspired the Barcelona captain 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Barcelona’s official Twitter account made fun of UEFA’s request for MVP suggestions
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Lionel Messi after his majestic brace against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Lionel Messi scores incredible brace against Liverpool to take club goal tally to 600
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Lionel Messi as Liverpool beat Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: 3 Players who were brilliant for the Blaugrana
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Jurgen Klopp reveals how he reacted after Messi's exploits against Liverpool at Nou Camp
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: “Messi has no obligation to win the Champions League,” insists Valverde
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: "I would've liked to have coached Messi with Spain," remarks World Cup winning manager
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
FT LIV BAR
4 - 0
 Liverpool vs Barcelona
Tomorrow AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us