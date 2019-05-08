Lionel Messi News: Blaugrana captain made to wait for anti-doping samples after Champions League exit

What's the news?

Lionel Messi was reportedly left behind by the Barcelona team bus as they quickly left for the airport. The Argentine was held behind by anti-doping testers at Anfield after the humiliating defeat against Liverpool last night.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool pulled off one of the most sensational comebacks in the history of UEFA Champions League to reach the finals of the competition for a second successive time. Braces from Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum helped the Reds overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg and knock out Barcelona from the Champions League.

After a comfortable 3-0 win in the first leg of UEFA Champions League semi-final tie at the Camp Nou, Barcelona walked into the second leg tie as overwhelming favorites. Origi opened the scoring and super-sub Gini Wijnaldum scored two quick goals to level the tie on aggregate before Origi scored a header to win the game for The Reds.

It goes without saying that Barcelona will be devastated after blowing away another three-goal lead, just like they did in the Champions League Quarter Finals last year. Lionel Messi had an off day last night but he has been in sensational form throughout the season.

The 31-year-old leads the European Golden Shoe race with 34 goals and also tops the Champions League scoring charts with 12 goals.

The heart of the matter

Messi's brace in the first leg of semi-finals against Liverpool helped Barcelona lead by three goals going into the second leg but Messi was contained well by opposition defenders in the return leg.

Lionel Messi 'left behind by Barcelona team bus' after Liverpool defeathttps://t.co/SdIwIvfXQX pic.twitter.com/MKCo1WujY6 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 8, 2019

According to Spanish media outlet 'El Chiringuito' via Mirror, the Blaugrana captain had to wait to provide a sample to anti-doping testers after the match. Barcelona team bus had no intentions of waiting as they left for the airport without Messi.

What's next?

Liverpool will face Ajax or Tottenham in the Champions League finals. The Reds still have a game left in the Premier League as they face Wolves on Sunday.