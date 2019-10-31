Lionel Messi news: Boca Juniors legend Hugo Gatti urges Messi to quit Barcelona and join Real Madrid to become the greatest ever player

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST News 31 Oct 2019, 23:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - La Liga

What's the story?

Former Argentina shot-stopper Hugo Gatti believes that Lionel Messi can become the greatest ever player by moving to Real Madrid and matching Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements at the Santiago Bernabeu. Messi has been part of the Barcelona squad ever since turning into a professional in 2004.

In case you didn't know...

Gatti is a former Argentina international who mainly played for Boca Juniors and Gimnasia La Plata in a 26-year professional career.

He is considered to be the third-best Argentine goalkeeper of the 20th century in a poll by IFFHS.

The heart of the matter

Boca Juniors legend, Gatti, in an interview in a Spanish TV programme, has urged Messi to make the move to Real Madrid and match Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements with the Los Blancos in order to be considered as the greatest ever player to play the game.

It seems as if I am anti-Argentine, but until Messi plays in the big games, he will continue to be a player of home games.

He has to have balls to go to Real Madrid and prove everything there like Cristiano [Ronaldo did]. Otherwise he will be just one more [player]

Cristiano went to the best club in the world. Messi plays at home, on his pitch with everything [that comes with that in terms of home comforts]. Let him play in the Champions League and the World Cup, otherwise he will always be one more.

When he plays there, he will fight with [Johan] Cruyff, [Diego] Maradona and Pele. Messi plays when they let him play. It's very easy to play with everything in your favour at home.

What's next

It is unlikely to see Messi making the move to Santiago Bernabeu given his deep relationship with Barcelona, the fans and Catalonia.