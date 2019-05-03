×
Lionel Messi News: Pele reacts to Lionel Messi heroics against Liverpool in Champions League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
News
182   //    03 May 2019, 15:53 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Brazil great Pele reacted to Lionel Messi's exploits against Liverpool in the Champions League, congratulating the Barcelona captain on his 600th club goal.

The Brazilian great scored 643 goals for Santos from 1956 to 1974 and Lionel Messi is already closing in on that record each week.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Liverpool in the Nou Camp, thanks to Lionel Messi's brace and a sublime finish from former Reds ace, Luis Suarez. Jurgen Klopp and his men have an uphill task in the second leg of the semi-finals if they hope to qualify for the Champions League finals.

Messi is enjoying one of his best seasons with Barcelona and currently leads the Champions League goalscoring charts with 12 goals and in European Golden Shoe with 34 league goals so far this campaign. With his brace, the Argentine has scored 26 goals against English sides and Messi's 600th goal for Barcelona came in a sensational manner from a free-kick.

The Catalan giants are now firm favourites to win the Copa Del Rey and Champions League after having already secured the league title. Not just goals, but Messi is also one of the leading assist providers in Europe.

The heart of the matter

Pele had criticized Messi last year, claiming that the Argentine had only one skill but recently took to social media to congratulate Messi on his 600th goal. Messi struck a majestic free-kick to render Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson toying in thin air for his 600th goal.

"I would like to congratulate you, Lionel Messi, for your 600th goal. What a way to score it. Sensational," Pele said in a Twitter post.

What's next?

Barcelona will face Celta Vigo in the LaLiga before facing Liverpool at Anfield for the second leg in Champions League semi-finals.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi Pele
