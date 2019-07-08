Lionel Messi News: Casemiro responds to Argentina skipper's claims after Copa America triumph

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

What's the story?

Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has responded to Argentina skipper Lionel Messi's accusation of the Copa America 2019 being set up for the Selecao.

The Barcelona star accused the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) of being biased towards Brazil after his side were eliminated by Tite's men in the semi-finals.

In case you didn't know...

Following their comfortable 2-0 win against Venezuela, Lionel Scaloni's men booked their place in the Copa America semi-finals against arch-rivals Brazil. The hosts got the better of La Albiceleste as they registered a comfortable 2-0 win against Messi and company to reach the final.

Casemiro delivered a top-notch performance in the match, keeping Argentina's attackers at bay. The defensive midfielder made some crucial tackles and interceptions in the game, while winning the most aerial duels.

Following their elimination at the hands of Brazil, Argentina skipper Messi blasted the CONMEBOL, accusing them of favouring the Selecao. The Barcelona star also claimed that his side deserved two penalties, but the officials didn't take the help of VAR. Messi said:

"They [the officials] had booked a lot of bullsh**, but they didn’t even check the VAR, that’s incredible.

“That happened all over the game. At the first glance of contact, they ruled in their [Brazil's] favour and this kind of bullshit distracted us from the game."

The heart of the matter

Following their encounter with Chile for the third-place, Messi, who was shown a red card in the game after clashing with Gary Medel, refused to collect the bronze medal and said:

"I think the cup is fixed for Brazil. I hope that the VAR and the referees have nothing to do in this final and that Peru can compete because they have the team to do so although I think it's difficult."

Brazil eventually claimed their first Copa America title in 12 years after defeating Peru 3-1 at the Estadio do Maracana. Following the match, Brazil midfielder Casemiro responded to Messi's criticism and told reporters,

“Those who have a mouth speak what they want.

“It’s not my turn to speak. It’s a delicate issue.”

What's next?

Following the 'corruption' accusations made by Messi, CONMEBOL are considering to ban the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for two years.