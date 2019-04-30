×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi News: Catalan superstar honoured with one of the highest civilian awards in Spain

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
News
160   //    30 Apr 2019, 22:49 IST

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

What is the story?

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has been honoured with the Creu de Sant Jordi award, which is regarded as one of the highest civilian awards in Spain.

In case you didn’t know….

Messi has played a huge role in Barcelona’s success over the last decade or so. Since his debut in 2004 under Frank Rijkaard, Messi helped Barcelona to claim 34 trophies with a potential two more to add in his already incredible trophy cabinet, while Real Madrid has only able to win 20 titles, since then.

Before Messi’s debut, Real Madrid were the undisputed kings of Spain, as they housed 69 titles whilst Barcelona had only 54. But things have changed drastically since then. Leo has helped Barcelona to almost equalize Madrid’s illustrious trophy cabinet of 89 trophies with Barcelona’s 88 titles. 

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is also the leading scorer in clubs history with 597 goals in across all the competitions for the Catalan giants and is on course to break Pelé’s world record of 643 goals in Santos colours.

However, in this campaign, Barcelona captain has been in his scintillating best throughout. With 34 goals in the league, Messi has already secured Barcelona’s 26th La Liga crown. Meanwhile in Europe, Messi is leading the scoring chart with 10 goals to his name and would love to lead Barcelona to another Champions League glory.

The heart of the matter…

The "Creu de Sant Jordi" award was created in 1981, is regarded as one of the highest civilian awards in Spain.

Messi has been awarded with the prestigious honour for his outstanding achievements with Barcelona throughout his career and for his services in Catalonia's identity.

Messi has become the second footballer in history to receive this great honour, as another Barcelona legend Johan Cruyff already received the award back in 2006.

What’s Next?

Barcelona will be hoping for another Messi masterclass, when they will host Liverpool at the Camp Nou in the first leg of colossal Champions League semi-final clash.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Leisure Reading
Advertisement
Barcelona News Roundup: Lionel Messi to become the second footballer to receive prestigious award, Liverpool star not afraid to face Messi and more - April 30, 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Argentine more rested than ever ahead of UCL semis
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: The Catalan giants are six games away from securing the revered treble
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: 'We will be ready'- Liverpool star reveals they are not afraid of Barca talisman
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: 'Stopping Messi isn't simple, but Liverpool's midfielders can do it', says former England star 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Liverpool's Andrew Robertson reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Surprising Messi record that gives Liverpool hope against Barca
RELATED STORY
'I would bet on Liverpool in the tie against Barcelona'- Former Liverpool star explains why Jurgen Klopp's men are favourites 
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk reveals plans to stop the Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us